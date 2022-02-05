Beijing: first Italian medal, Lollobrigida silver – Beijing 2022

Francesca Lollobrigida won the silver medal in speed skating (3000 meters) at the Beijing Winter Olympics. It is the first medal for Italy.

In 3000 meters speed skating, the gold went to the Dutch Irene Schouten, while the bronze went to the Canadian Isabelle Weidemann. The blue finished with a time of 3’58”06, 1”13 behind the Dutchman, who set the new Olympic record with 3’56”93.

“It is not gold but it is as if it were. It is really a satisfaction after all the difficulties of the past years, in general for Italy but also for me. But they are all difficulties that have strengthened my character and desire of race “. So Francesca Lollobrigida to the microphones of Rai after the medal in 3000 meters skating. “It is really time to smile – she continued -. I can only be proud of myself. I dedicate the medal to my husband, my family and those who supported me. I also hope to be an example of the road to be faced for get certain results “.