Beijing, for the first time President Xi speaks openly about the “war” in Ukraine

Beijing supports respect for “the sovereignty and integrity of all countries”, but also “legitimate security concerns. President Xi concluded his speech by saying that” all efforts for a peaceful solution should be supported. ” report by the Chinese state network CCTV, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was then described in even clearer terms when, in fact, he spoke of “zhanhuo”translatable as “flames of war”.

Terms never used before – From the aggression of the troops in Moscow, Beijing has been careful not to use words that could have an avowedly war content in defining the most serious crisis underway in Europe since the end of the Second World War, to protect the signed “friendship without limits” by Xi and President Vladimir Putin in the joint statement on February 4, on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Even at the press conference on February 24, close to the attack, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying staunchly defended the position in the face of severe pressure from the Western media. Upon the umpteenth question about Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine, Hua repulsed the assault in a decisive way by denouncing “the preconceived use of words”. She added that she thinks the story is a “typical Western media style of asking questions.”