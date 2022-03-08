Beijing, for the first time President Xi speaks openly about the “war” in Ukraine

James 20 hours ago World Leave a comment 108 Views




March 08, 2022 7:06 pm

The president of China in conversation with Macron and Scholz deplores the conflict in Europe and for the first time pronounces the word “zhanhuo” or “flames of war” abandoning the precautions of the past


Beijing supports respect for “the sovereignty and integrity of all countries”, but also “legitimate security concerns. President Xi concluded his speech by saying that” all efforts for a peaceful solution should be supported. ” report by the Chinese state network CCTV, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was then described in even clearer terms when, in fact, he spoke of “zhanhuo”translatable as “flames of war”.

Terms never used before – From the aggression of the troops in Moscow, Beijing has been careful not to use words that could have an avowedly war content in defining the most serious crisis underway in Europe since the end of the Second World War, to protect the signed “friendship without limits” by Xi and President Vladimir Putin in the joint statement on February 4, on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Even at the press conference on February 24, close to the attack, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying staunchly defended the position in the face of severe pressure from the Western media. Upon the umpteenth question about Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine, Hua repulsed the assault in a decisive way by denouncing “the preconceived use of words”. She added that she thinks the story is a “typical Western media style of asking questions.”




Source link

About James

Check Also

The Chernobyl power plant is “totally disconnected” from the electricity grid due to Russia’s offensive

The Ukrainian energy company Ukrenergo has affirmed this Wednesday that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved