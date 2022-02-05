Beijing: ‘Give peace a chance’, China opens Winter Games – Beijing 2022

In Beijing the opening ceremony of the XXIV Games Winter Olympics.

In the stadium Bird’s Nest of the capital, which had hosted the opening of the Tokyo 2008 Summer Olympics, before the 91 delegations entered a show conceived and directed by director Zhang Yimou, which included the performance of three thousand extras, for the most part very young.

Despite a temperature close to 10 degrees below zero, and fears about covid, the stands are filled to 60%. In the gallery of honor, the Chinese president Xi, the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach.

As per tradition it was the team of Greece the first to parade in the inaugural ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, at the end of a short opening show, including lead lights and laser beams. The teams enter the stadium through a door under the five Olympic ice circles, created from a virtual block of ice sculpted by a laser beam. In the background, the words ‘welcome’ in all languages ​​of the world.

The tricolor held high by the flag bearer, Michela Moioli, and Italy has made its entrance in the Olympic stadium in Beijing, the penultimate team to parade before that of China in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Games. The blue and the blue, above the podium uniform, wear the tricolor cape, homage to the flag, and have the mask of the Italy team.

And despite the cold in Beijing walked bare-chested in the Olympic stadium Nathan Crumpton, skeleton athlete and the only representative of American Samoa at the Winter Games, thus ideally taking the baton from the athlete from Tonga, Pita Nikolas Taufatofua. He had become famous at the Rio Games for showing off his muscular body covered in oil, a performance repeated two years later at the PyeongChang 2018 winter games.

The US team entered the Bird’s Nest for the delegation parade, but it warmed the audience a little, despite the greetings of the athletes. US President Joe Biden has decided, along with other allies, to opt for the diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 in response to China-backed human rights violations, especially against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

Two athletes, including an Uyghur, Diniger Ylamuijang, were the last of the 1200 torchbearers who carried the torch in the last three days in the areas involved in the Olympics. The last, with the entrance to the stadium, were Chinese champions of winter sports

A team of 118 female and male athletes represents Italy at the Winter Games, with the aim of improving the results of PyeongChang 2018, when 112 Azzurri took home ten medals, three of which gold. From Michela Moioli to Arianna Fontana, from Federico Pellegrino to Dorothea Wierer, with her fingers crossed for Sofia Goggia, who is trying to recover lightly after her injury on the Cortina track, Italy presents itself with the certainties of already established champions and newer faces in search of glory. The expedition in strictly numerical terms almost completely mirrors that of four years ago, made up of 122 athletes, also in the ratio between men and women, which this time are 46, equal to 39% of the total, compared to 49 at the time. Between Fisi and Fisg it is the first federation to ensure the greatest contribution of athletes, with 86 (51 men, 35 women) against 32 (21 men, 11 women). The largest group is snowboarding, with 17 members, including six women, followed by alpine skiing (16, 7 and 9), cross-country skiing (12, 6 and 6) and short track and biathlon (10 each, both with 5 men and as many women). The least represented discipline is that of the skeleton, with three athletes (2 and 1), but the only blue, Valentina Margaglio, is among the possible candidates for a medal.

The world that passes by, athletes who dream and that magic that repeats itself every four years and enchants. Beijing reopens its doors and after 2008 it returns to the Olympic city: with the ceremony directed by the home director Zhang Yimou, the curtain rises on this winter event, with 91 delegations who will make a catwalk in the monumental Beijing stadium. Italy will go down to the stadium for penultimate, before China and will be noticed with a tricolor cape worn on the classic podium uniform.

It is the tribute of Giorgio Armani who has created a particular garment in shiny technical fabric, white in the central part, red and green on the sides. “It is a tribute to our flag and the high values ​​it represents, and which our athletes embody”, explained the designer. It will be the second Olympics in pandemic time, six months after Tokyo 2020, and ‘vacuum’ games with Covid not letting go and closing everyone again in a very rigid bubble. Between tampons and a dense sanitary network, Beijing already holds the record as the only city in history to have organized both the Summer and Winter Games. The Chinese president has invited Vladimir Putin as a special guest, despite Russia does not have an official ‘national’, while the United States, Australia and Great Britain apply the ‘diplomatic boycott’.

The president of the IOC, Thomas Bach, who in recent days invited “all the political leaders of the world to commit themselves to respect the Olympic truce”, yesterday at the session of the IOC, praised the unifying message that emerged from the Games capable of rejecting “ghosts of the boycott of the past“, underlining that the Games can be separated from” political disputes “. The tensions between Russia and Ukraine risk making themselves felt: the Ukrainian Minister of Sport Vadym Huttsait has received an invitation to his athletes not to pose, ever, in photos with the colleagues from Russia, not even in the case of simultaneous presence on the podium. In the next few days Bach will meet the tennis player Peng Shuai. The IOC No. 1 has promised to support her if she asks for an investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment: “We are looking step by step to find out if he wants to have the investigation: it has to be his decision, “Bach said.

Struggling with the wave of infections from Omicron which has closed the doors to the public in the plants (participation is foreseen only on invitations), the Covid effect already seems to be heavier than it was with the Japanese ones: the cases discovered by Beijing’s dense health network is already 287, 55 detected 24 hours from the start. Among these also the n.1 of Coni Giovanni Malagò, but above all athletes who for Covid see the possibility of participating in the Games vanish like the Russian biathlon Valeria Vasnetsonva. Same fate for compatriot Nikita Tregubov, skeleton silver four years ago. Nothing to do also for the Austrian jumping champion, Marita Kramer who just yesterday announced her forfeit. Iran must give up its standard-bearer, Seyed Sattar Seyd, cross country skier and the United States were forced to change flag bearers after the positivity of bobsleigh champion Elana Meyers Taylor: in her place will be the figure skater Brittany Bowe with the champion of curling John Shuster. The Norwegian Jarl Magnus Riiber, a great favorite for the Nordic combined tests, was also positive. Where there is no covid there are last-minute injuries and the race against time to participate: this is the case of Sofia Goggia who after the disastrous fall of Cortina just two weeks ago continues his personal recovery program relentlessly to be at the starting gate at least for the descent on February 15th. In Beijing – which will reuse the masterpiece installations of modern architecture of 2008 such as the Bird’s Nest and the Water Cube – 2,892 athletes from all over the world (118 Italians) will meet, with nations making their absolute debut, such as Arabia Saudi and Haiti (presence of women at 45.44%). The magic repeats itself with the world passing by.