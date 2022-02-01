Beijing: Malagò positive, covid hotel block – Beijing 2022

The President of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, was found positive for covid in a test carried out in his hotel in Beijing where he arrived yesterday for the Olympic Games. Ansa learns it. Malagò, who is totally asymptomatic, was isolated under medical observation in a dedicated facility, where there are already other members of the IOC, according to the rules. Malagò received a call from the President of the IOC, Thomas Bach, who said he was sorry for this inconvenience and wished him a speedy recovery.

Taiwan’s winter Olympic team will be at the Beijing 2022 opening and closing ceremonies after the International Olympic Committee stressed attendance is mandatory, Nikkei Asia reported. The Taipei Olympic Committee, which had ruled out the hypothesis on Friday, received “several notices” from the IOC “on the request to the delegations to cooperate in sending personnel for the opening and closing ceremonies”. The crux is whether the athletes of ‘Chinese Taipei’, the name used by Taiwan at the Games, will parade in the China group with Hong Kong, fueling new tensions. China considers the island its territory.

There were another 24 cases of Covid-19 ascertained within days of the opening of the Beijing 2022 Olympics, which brought the total confirmed infections to 272 in the period 4-31 January. From the daily updates released by the Organizing Committee, in fact, it emerged that 18 infections were detected yesterday immediately at the Beijing airport, while the remaining 8 with the checks carried out within the bubble system. Among the new infections, 16 refer to athletes and team officials from the various participating countries, while 8 to people involved in the Games in various capacities.