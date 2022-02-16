Beijing: mistakes, tears and class, Valieva in the lead – Beijing 2022

In the storm, Kamila Valieva bends, but does not break: the fifteen-year-old Russian doping positive and authorized by TAS to compete under the judiciary has the best score despite a less than perfect performance, like the ones she was used to. The crying at the end of his exercise is the synthesis of tormented days, controversies and doubts that weighed on the fifteen year old coached by Eteri Tutberidze, the coach embraced at the end of the match. The green light from Tas had arrived just yesterday, after the Russian defense justified the positivity with “contamination with a heart drug taken by her grandfather”. With a score of 82.16 Valieva, undefeated in her first winter as a senior and arrived in Beijing as a big favorite for Olympic gold, jumped to the top of the figure skating rankings after the short program.

Purple dress and brown hair gathered in a bun, Valieva was immediately the protagonist of a mistake at the first jump, a triple Axel. Behind him are the other Russian, Anna Shcherbakova, reigning world champion (80.20 pt) and also a student of the Tutberidze, and the Japanese Kaori Sakamoto (79.84) who precedes another Russian, Alexandra Trusova (74.60). No statements for the Russian after the match. Valieva did not show up at the press conference “because she was not feeling well. We decided to send her to the Olympic Village as soon as possible,” said the spokesman of the Russian Olympic Games Committee, Konstantin Vybornov, quoted by the official news agency TASS. The day before, the skater had told Russian television in tears that she was “emotionally tired”. Among the music chosen by the skaters at the Beijing Winter Olympics there is also ‘Caruso’ by Lucio Dalla. The Belgian Loena Hendrickx brought the popular song by the Bolognese singer-songwriter as the soundtrack of her exercise ‘short program’. Twenty-two years old, a fifth place at the 2021 World Championships and a fourth at the European Championships, Hendrickx finished the day in seventh place, qualifying for free exercises on a day dominated by Russian skaters, with all the cameras aimed at Kamila Valieva. Various musical choices of the competitors these days, alongside the classics such as Chopin, Tchaykovsky or Puccini: there are Elton John or Blondie, and among the Italians also Ludovico Einaudi. In the past Andrea Bocelli had often been used, but Dalla represents a novelty.