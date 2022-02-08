Beijing Olympics, Goggia: “I still don’t know if I’ll make the descent, but I’ll give it my all”

The run-up

–

After two weeks of physiotherapy and training in the gym, the Olympic champion continues her run towards the defense of the title (the descent is scheduled for February 15), and to RaiSport’s microphones she says: “I’ll give it my all, I thank all the Italians for the affection of these days, sometimes you feel the tension on you but also the affection. I’m sorry I can’t be the usual competitive Goggia, but these are my conditions, I’ll give my best day by day. Confidence with speed you build it over the years, I took two beautiful “folders” in the space of two weeks, I risked a lot, I will evaluate day by day. Being here puts you in front of all the various and possible problems, but also of the things that are going well, we will see”.