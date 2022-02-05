Beijing Olympics, Lollobrigida silver in speed skating. First medal for Italy

The first blue ring comes from speed skating: the 30-year-old from Frascati, great-granddaughter of the great actress, closes behind the Dutch Schouten and wins her first Olympic podium

The first tricolor arrow immediately hits the mark. Francesca Lollobrigida dresses silver in the 3000, confirming the great expectations of the eve. She had arrived here with the second entry time and at the end of the seven and a half laps of the Pekingese ring she bowed only to the Dutch Irene Schouten, who beat her by 1 ”13. The one conquered by the Roman is a silver with a historical flavor: the Lollobrigida is in fact the first blue of the long track to get on the podium in five circles. No Italian had ever succeeded before her, so the value of her result is immense. “I don’t want to reflect on history, I prefer to think about myself. I wanted this medal and I earned it. To be honest I had dreamed of bronze, so I also managed to do better than I could have imagined. ”

The tactical key – The Lazio skater was in the lead up to the second kilometer, when the Dutch rival put the arrow and detached it. “I competed shoulder to shoulder with Schouten who has a weaker starting part than mine, but on the other hand she has a better final starting point, so the only possible tactic was the one I made. Starting strong to put pressure on her and psychologically stress her. It was a push and pull at every intersection, but when she went ahead in the last two laps I realized that I would never catch her again, even considering that she would have finished on the inside lane ”.

Birthday and other competitions – The blue, great-granddaughter of the famous actress Gina (“I’ve never seen or heard of her because, I have to be honest, I don’t have time to hear even my closest relatives. More famous than her? said), she appeared very excited on the podium while receiving the Olympic mascot: “Holding the Olympic puppet in your hands was the goal when leaving Italy”. For the medal she will have to wait for tomorrow night: “I hope that my result will inspire many girls to try our discipline. Let’s not forget that in four years we have the Games at home ”. Meanwhile, Francesca also has more to celebrate: on Monday she will be 31 years old: “I will not be able to grant myself special things because that day I will have 1500 and then on 10 I will do 5,000. At that point I will disconnect a little, since the mass start will only be on 19 “. Her first one is gone, but her Games are far from over. Fairy Francesca still has more darts in her quiver.

