Beijing Olympics, today’s news LIVE: timetables and results of the Italians

All races today

02.30, SNOWBOARD: 1. women’s halfpipe final round

02.30, SKELETON: first round men (Bagnis, Gaspari)

02.30, FIGURE SKATING: single men’s free program (Grassl, Rizzo)

02.58, SNOWBOARD: second round of the women’s halfpipe final

03.25, SNOWBOARD: third round of the women’s halfpipe final

03.30, ALPINE SKIING: men’s combined, downhill (Innerhofer)

04.00, SKELETON: second round men (Bagnis, Gaspari)

04.15, SNOWBOARD: seeding run 1 snowboardcross men (Leoni, Sommariva, Visintin, Ferrari)

05.10, SNOWBOARD: seeding run 2 snowboardcross men (possibly Leoni, Sommariva, Visintin, Ferrari)

05.10, ICE HOCKEY: Sweden-Latvia, Group C men

07.00, SNOWBOARD: eighth snowboard cross men (possibly Leoni, Sommariva, Visintin, Ferrari)

7.05, CURLING: 2 round robin session for men (USA-Sweden, Norway-Canada, China-Roc, Great Britain-ITALY). Italy (Retornaz, Arman, Giovanella, Gonin, Mosaner)

07.15, ALPINE SKIING: men’s combined, slalom (possibly Innerhofer)

07.37, SNOWBOARD: men’s snowboardcross quarters (ev Leoni, Sommariva, Visintin, Ferrari)

07.55, BOB: trials 1 and 2 2-man bobsleigh. Italy 1 (Baumgartner, Mircea)

07.58, SNOWBOARD: men’s snowboardcross semifinals (Leoni, Sommariva, Visintin, Ferrari)

08.00, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: 10 km women’s classic technique (Comarella, Di Centa, Ganz, Lucia Scardoni)

08.15, SNOWBOARD: men’s small final snowboardcross, followed by the big final (ev: Leoni, Sommariva, Visintin, Ferrari)

09.40, ICE HOCKEY: Finland-Slovakia, Group C men

12.00, FREESTYLE: final 1 aerials mixed team competition

12.50, FREESTYLE: final 2 aerials mixed team competition

13.00, LONG RUN, 5000 meters women (Lollobrigida)

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: USA-China, Group A men

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: Canada-Germany, Group A men

2.30 pm, SLITTING: Italy team relay (composition to be defined)

