Beijing Olympics, Vittozzi: “I didn’t stop just because I know my quality”

At 10 the biathlon relay. Lisa: “Now a mental coach follows me and I just need a good result to unlock”

From our correspondent Paolo Marabini

Celebrating birthday with a medal: what else? The day after blowing out 27 candles in the cold of remote Zhangjioku, Lisa Vittozzi from Sappada this morning launches the blue relay of biathlon with a special mission: to chase away the ghosts that have marked her last two seasons, making her slide from the top to the meanders of the slums of world biathlon. She, the ex-hyperactive child who played with boys, who loves Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, can’t live without pasta, supports Juve and reads mystery books, she just needs to restart the engine. The same one that in 2019, her season of grace, saw her close the World Cup in second place, mocked at the last stage by Doro Wierer. Perhaps the knockout blow that sent her to the mat and from which she has not yet recovered.

“The results will tell. I’m certainly not from a great time. But I feel like I’m recovering. I just have to force myself, grit my teeth, find myself, turn the key. I am stubborn, if three years ago I was able to do incredible things, it means that I can go back to doing them “.

Is it true that she was also on the verge of quitting?

“In the past two years I have been through difficult times. The hardest of my career. I didn’t stop just because I know I have quality. Others in my place would have already done so “.

The Olympics takes us back to his debut, four years ago: bronze in the mixed relay, but also the damned fourth individual place in the mass start.

“Anyway, I was satisfied with that wooden medal. I was only 22, I hadn’t gone to Korea to win. I returned with the bronze in the relay. And I almost got on the individual podium too. I grew up in PyeongChang ”.

What are you asking of this Olympiad?

“I don’t ask for the impossible. Just to help me get back on top. I have to find the smile again, and everything will come as a consequence, because the smile is the medicine that fixes many things. I just need a good result to unlock me. I know how I am: when I do well I get stronger, when I start making mistakes I always do worse. It’s my way. My boomerang, if you like ”.

THEHowever, Covid has also put its hand in it …

“I got infected two weeks after the start of last season, right in the crucial phase of preparation. And I carried the aftermath with me to the end. It is clear that it is all a domino effect. But it doesn’t have to be an alibi ”.

“A mental coach follows me (Dr. Aiace Rusciano, ed). It’s a long job, and I’m investing a lot in it. I put myself and I am questioning myself. I am sure that I will re-emerge “.

Can starting with the mixed relay help you?

“It’s a race that I like, it suits me. We hope”.

What would you like to give yourself if a medal arrives?

“I can’t wait to go back to travel, like before the pandemic. It is my great passion. Seeing new places, on the other side of the world, learning about cultures different from ours, diving into local realities. But this also regardless of a medal “.

The first goal in the drawer?

“A nice Coast-to-Coast trip to the United States”.

Is it true that you dream of participating in the Beijing Express?

“Yes, because in that way of traveling there is all my essence”.