Beijing on alert for Omicron ahead of the Olympics. WHO: ‘Another difficult three months but we can see the end’ – World

CHINA

Beijing officials are on high alert a few weeks before the start of the Winter Olympics due to the first local outbreak with two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in China reported yesterday in nearby Tianjin and two other related infections announced today in Anyang, Henan. The Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention advised residents of the capital not to visit Tianjin and those of the latter to avoid traveling to Beijing, asking commuters between the two cities to work from home. Since yesterday evening, train tickets between the two cities were no longer available for purchase online. The Center also ordered people arriving in Beijing from Tianjin since December 23 to report to residential communities, employers or hotels for health monitoring and Covid testing. For those arriving from high-risk areas of Tianjin, however, the provision is that of self-isolation at home. Beijing and Tianjin are closely connected, about 150 kilometers apart: According to the Global Times, around 100,000 people routinely commute between the two cities each day for business purposes based on 2020 data.

Tianjin officials called a video meeting at 1am on Sunday to show determination to contain the outbreak: the city reported at least 40 positive cases over the weekend, including 24 children, although health authorities have to confirm whether they were all infected with Omicron. So far, 29 residential communities are under strict isolation and residents alone have been ordered not to leave the city unless strictly necessary and after a negative Covid test done within 48 hours. Li Hongzhong, the head of the Communist Party of Tianjin, has promised to adopt “resolutive measures” for “every possible effort to block transmission channels” and strengthen Tianjin’s role as a “moat” to protect the capital. Party and government organizations, state-owned companies and public institutions have been ordered to take the lead in keeping their employees stationary in Tianjin, while checkpoints have been set up at the airport, highways, railway stations and ports. . All mentoring centers, crèches and vocational training centers have been closed, while universities and colleges have sealed off their campuses. Tianjin is one of the most important port cities in China and is one of the four municipalities with provincial status directly under central government administration, along with Beijing, Shanghai and Chongqing.

Tianjin authorities concluded today in about 48 hours anti-Covid test for its 14 million residents after the Covid outbreak that emerged over the weekend with the first two cases in China of the Omicron variant transmitted locally, arranging the quarantine for 76,000 people, according to local media. Despite the cancellation of flights and bus connections, the port city is not subjected to a total lockdown that confines all residents to their homes, as decided last month for Xi’an, the capital of Shaanxi, causing angry protests over the shortage. of food and barriers to access to secure medical care.

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION’

David Nabarro, special envoy for Covid of the World Health Organization, claims that the virus will pose a difficult situation for the next three months “at least”, but “we can see its end”. “I’m afraid we are on a marathon but there is no way to say that we have reached the end, we can see the end on the horizon but we are not there yet. And there will be turbulence before we get there,” Nabarro told Sky News.

UNITED KINGDOM

The UK government is considering reducing the isolation period for fully vaccinated people who test positive for Covid from the current 7 to 5 days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this while visiting a vaccination center in West London. “The thing to do is to look at the science. We are evaluating and we will act according to the science,” said the prime minister. Some MPs from his Conservative party had strongly called for a reduction in the quarantine period in order to reduce persistent staff shortages in several sectors. Johnson also recalled that Britain is making “great progress” in the fight against Covid, although the Omicron variant remains “highly contagious”. In launching a new call for vaccination, he said that at the moment 36 million people have received the third dose, 90% of those over 50. “But there are still millions of people who need to do it.” And he added: “It is very important that the NHS staff (public health service, ed) is fully protected and vaccinated against the virus”. Johnson specified, after what had emerged in the press yesterday, that the rapid tests will remain free as long as the government deems it appropriate. Instead, he glossed over the new suspicions raised by the media about his alleged participation in May 2020

FRANCE

The French majority “does not intend to make the vaccination pass a permanent measure”: this is what was declared by the group leader of the majority party La République En Marche (LREM) at the National Assembly, Christophe Castaner, on the day when the bill aimed at transforming the health pass into a vaccination pass – a French-style super green pass – arrives in the Senate. “Nobody intends to make the vaccination pass a permanent measure, but as long as we are in a situation in which there were 303,669 cases of Covid on Saturday 8 January, the theme is not to assume the end (of the device, ed.) But to fight with all the possible weapons to bring Covid back to France “, said the minister to the microphones of radio France Inter, adding that the pass” does not aim to be unlimited in time and we do not want to be legislating all the time “. After an examination fraught with tensions at first reading in the National Assembly, the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Marc Fesneau said in Public Sénat that the calendar, with today’s examination in committee and in the classroom tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, allows for to debate in the Senate “in satisfactory conditions”, in a “serene” way. The goal is an adoption of the reinforced green pass on January 17th.

SPAIN

“We must evaluate the evolution of Covid from the pandemic situation we have experienced so far towards that of an endemic disease”: the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said, confirming the news published by the newspaper El País according to which his government is working on a plan management of this disease more similar to what is put in place for the flu. “It is a debate that we are trying to open at a European level”, said the premier, interviewed by the Spanish radio Cadena Ser. “We must respond with other tools, more related to vaccination or self-protection with masks”, said Sänchez. who recalled that over 90% of the population over 12 has completed the vaccination course. “The situation is not what it was a year ago,” he stressed. Sánchez then announced that the Spanish government will buy around 344,000 doses of Pfizer’s oral anti-Covid drug this month. “It reduces the possibility of hospitalization of the most vulnerable Covid patients by 88%”, recalled the premier. In addition, the Spanish executive plans to regulate the prices of antigen tests, he added.

ISRAEL

Israel could face in the next few times between 2 and 4 million positives (almost 40% of the population if the second figure is calculated) in the fifth wave of the pandemic caused in the country by the Omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said this when commenting on the current situation in Israel. According to today’s data, in the last 24 hours there have been 21,500 new infections compared to 175,000 tests with a morbidity rate of 12.31%. To these should be added the 10,000 positives that result, according to the media, from antigen tests. If that were the case, the total would rise to over 30,000. The number of seriously ill patients is also increasing, now 222. Israelis over 60 who have received the fourth dose so far are about 250 thousand.