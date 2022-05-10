Beijing prepares hospitals for COVID-19 despite low count

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing was preparing new hospital facilities to deal with an uptick in COVID-19 infections, though for now the count of new cases remains low.

State media reported Tuesday that a 1,000-bed hospital built in the capital’s northern suburb of Xiaotangshan for the 2003 SARS outbreak has been refurbished if necessary.

Unofficial information on the internet claims that thousands of beds have been set up in a centralized quarantine center near the airport, but the official media have not confirmed these preparations in what could be an attempt to avoid fanning fear in the population.

The number of new cases in the capital has remained stable, with another 62 positives registered on Monday, of which 11 were asymptomatic, a slight increase from the 50 daily infections at the weekend. In all, Beijing has confirmed some 450 positives in a two-week outbreak.

China has stuck to its strict “zero COVID” policy, restricting travel, testing entire cities and opening huge temporary facilities to try to isolate all those infected. Quarantines start in buildings and neighborhoods, but expand to the entire city if the virus has spread.

And all this while many other countries relax the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Experts have questioned the usefulness of China’s ironclad policy, claiming that vaccines and new treatments against COVID-19 make it redundant.

Beijing has ordered restaurants and gyms to close for May Day, a holiday that runs through Wednesday, while major tourist attractions in the capital, including the Forbidden City and the zoo, will close their indoor exhibits from Tuesday.

In addition, most of the city’s 21 million residents will undergo another massive round of tests starting Tuesday, following a similar screening last week. In order to access most public spaces, it is necessary to present a negative result obtained in the last 48 hours.

In Shanghai, authorities are slowly beginning to ease restrictions that have confined most of the metropolis of 26 million residents to their apartments, condominiums or neighborhoods for nearly a month.

Shanghai registered another 5,669 positives on Monday, of which all but 274 were asymptomatic, and 20 new deaths.