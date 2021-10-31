World

Beijing raises tensions in the Taiwan Strait: 8 military aircraft raid

China has sent 8 military aircraft to breach the defense indetification space southwest of Taiwan: the island’s defense ministry reported in a statement that one Y-8 ASW, six J-16s and one were deployed. KJ-500.

The US reaction

The raid came on the same day as the face-to-face in Rome, on the sidelines of the G20, between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

According to US media, Blinken reported that the US is opposed to the actions taken by Beijing that have increased tensions in the Taiwan Strait and to any unilateral act that changes the status quo.

The face to face Blinken-Wang Yi

The US secretary of state made it clear to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the United States is concerned about Beijing’s attitude on Taiwan, which is increasing tensions in the area.

The Roman conversation, which lasted an hour, was defined by the Americans as “sincere, constructive and productive”. While Blinken was clear in expressing the concerns of the US government, he still wanted to maintain an open line of communication with Beijing.

