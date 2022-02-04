Beijing, Sofia Goggia is ready: ‘I have chills, I’m back on skis. Now the Games’ – Beijing 2022

Sofia Goggia after the injury is ready for Beijing. In the morning the announcement was made by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò: “I received a private video from Sofia Goggia: it’s ready, it’s coming back“.” They will be Games where anything can happen – added Malagò – From here I extend a hug to all the athletes of the Italia Team “.

Then the confirmation of the athlete. “I have them too and… today that I’m back on skis I can’t express myself Soon: Olympic Games in China“: Sofia Goggia, with a video published a few minutes ago on her Instagram profile, cited the song by Mahmood and Blanco ‘Chills” in the Sanremo race, referring to her next participation in the Beijing Olympics. The blue, fresh from an injury, is recovering in record time to defend the Olympic downhill title: in the video of her you can see her on the snow, before putting on her skis

The salute of the flag bearer – “I am super excited, agitated, a mix, an explosion of emotions, it was a unique experience. I am honored to have done it for myself and for all Italians and also for the snowboard movement. It was a unique thing that I gave a great charge “. So Michela Moioli tells ‘hot’ the emotion of having made a standard bearer of Italy in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pechno 2022. “I send a big hug to Sofia Goggiathat I am sure he will come here and give the best of himself like all of us – says an excited Moioli – We are waiting for you Sofy! Now the Games can finally begin “.