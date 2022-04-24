Beijing takes containment measures after detecting a sudden increase in covid cases | Society

Beijing does not want to be Shanghai. The Chinese capital, which has so far managed to avoid large outbreaks of covid and for whose protection the central government is willing to take the most drastic measures, has been placed on high alert this Sunday after the sudden detection of almost two dozen symptomatic infections and the fear that in the coming days more will be identified. And he has announced a series of containment measures with which he hopes to avoid the fate of the economic heart of the country, which has been under strict confinement for more than three weeks.

Community transmissions began about a week ago in the capital, according to the deputy director of the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) in Beijing, Pang Xinghuo. In total, since April 22, 41 symptomatic cases have been detected, of which approximately a quarter are over 60 years of age. Of these, half were not vaccinated.

The CDC has only released cases of symptomatic infections. He has not mentioned asymptomatic cases, which are counted separately and which are believed to be more numerous. It has indicated that the sudden appearance of multiple cases in such a short period of time indicates that the virus is spreading “quickly and silently”, which complicates prevention and control tasks.

The Chaoyang district, the largest in Beijing and where a large part of the cases have been detected, has ordered its 3.5 million inhabitants and those who work in that area to undergo tests starting Monday and until Wednesday. daily PCR.

According to Pang, the Beijing health authorities plan to locate more cases through these tests. Chaoyang has confined 14 areas that it has described as risk zones after detecting cases in them. The district has also suspended face-to-face sports or cultural training classes and recommends that its residents reduce their public activities.

On Friday, the general secretary of the Communist Party in Beijing, Cai Qi, and the mayor, Chen Jinping, held a meeting before the detection of cases. The encounter revealed the sudden detection of infections with multiple chains of transmission. “The risk of more silent transmissions is high. The situation is urgent and not very flattering”, has indicated the official newspaper of the city, the beijingdaily, reporting the event. The capital must act quickly to cut the transmission in the shortest possible time, indicated the local media.

The objective of the Beijing authorities is to avoid at all costs that the capital follows the example of Shanghai. The megalopolis of 26 million inhabitants had seen the number of cases rise throughout March and had imposed localized confinements until, overwhelmed, at the end of that month it announced the blockade of the city in two phases, of four days each. But on April 1, in the face of what had already become an avalanche of infections, he proclaimed the total closure of the city, which continues to this day without a date for its lifting. So far, more than 450,000 people have been infected since the outbreak began in the Chinese economic capital.

The long and drastic isolation, which the Shanghai authorities have tightened even further after a new uptick in cases was registered this weekend, has caused serious problems in supplying food and other essential products to millions of households. confined, and generated serious discontent among citizens, some of whom have taken to the streets or social networks to protest. The closure has also dealt a heavy blow to the Chinese economy, unleashing problems in supply chains that have affected the production of factories.

After announcing the sudden increase in cases in Beijing, several e-commerce platforms registered a drastic increase in orders, according to the newspaper. beijingnews. To avoid panic among the 22 million residents of the capital, the Department of Commerce has ensured that supplies are guaranteed and the markets have sufficient supplies. Zhao Weidong, Councilor for Commerce, has indicated that after learning of the spike in infections, her department has “coordinated with wholesale markets to organize and distribute more supplies.” According to Zhao, instructions have also been given to reinforce the distribution in the areas that have been confined, so that the increase in demand in the affected households can be coped with.