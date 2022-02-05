Beijing: the Games go live, downhill riders stopped by the wind – Beijing 2022

The excitement and spectacle of the opening ceremony in Beijing are already a thing of the past, as the Winter Olympics come alive today with the first competitions for medals. However, there is no lack of difficulties related to the weather, always lurking for outdoor events and the downhill skiers were the first to pay for them, due to the strong wind they were unable to carry out the third and last practice session of the free Olympic men, in view of tomorrow’s race. Only three athletes, the blue Christof Innerhofer, the Austrian Matthias Mayer and the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, descended before the stop on the 3.1 km long ‘Rock’ course at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center. The strong gusts of wind caused the temperature to be perceived from -19.5 degrees Celsius down to almost -29. For tomorrow, however, the weather forecasts do not seem destined to improve, between wind and cold, throwing new unknowns on the race. The wind could create some problems, especially in the shooting ranges, even in the biathlon trials, which just today opens its program with the mixed relay where the blue team is also involved. There are six titles up for grabs today and for Italy there are hopes for a podium as well as in biathlon, especially in speed skating, with Francesca Lollobrigida involved in the 3000 meters, and in the short track, also there with the mixed relay led by multiple Olympian Arianna Fontana. Attention also to the women’s cross-country competition, the skiathlon, which will award the first medal of the games. The start of the races is also a bitter moment for those who have arrived in China but have been stopped by Covid. This is the case of the blue luge driver Kevin Fischnaller, who will miss the single race whose first two heats were scheduled today. Cousin Dominik Fischnaller and Leon Felderer will be on track for Italy.

Blocked in isolation due to the positivity to the covid that emerged yesterday, while his teammates are preparing to begin the Olympic adventure with the first two descents of the single sled, the blue Kevin Fischnaller also vented on Instagram to express all his disappointment.

“Due to a positive test, I cannot compete in the biggest event of the year, the Olympics – writes the blue -. When I heard the result of the test, I was destroyed, all the work of the last few years done for nothing. . Thanks for all the messages of support I have received and good luck to all the athletes out there, Forza Italia. “

Kevin’s cousin Dominik Fischnaller and Leon Felderer will be on the track today for the first two heats of the Olympic race. None of them tested positive, nor put in observation by contact.