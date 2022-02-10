Beijing Winter Olympics, combined ski: Kilde in the lead after the descent, Innerhofer seventh

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde leads the combined after the descent in 1’43 ”12. After the bronze in the Super-G he caresses the dream of his first career gold. The Norwegian boasts just 2 cents on Canadian James Crawford. Third time for the other Canadian Seger Brodie at 42/100, fourth the Austrian Johannes Strolz at 75 cents, fifth the other Austrian Marco Schwarz at 95 cents. Kilde’s lines were the best and now he is expected in the slalom at 7.15 am Italian time. Before presenting herself at the gate, Kilde had sent a “I love you Mikaela” addressed to the American girlfriend Shiffrin, who was very disappointed in these Games. For Christof Innerhofer, bronze in super combined in Sochi 2014, a seventh time at 1 ”07 from the leader. A thrilling descent, always at the limit for the 37-year-old Italian from South Tyrol, at the last stages of his career at the Games. We need a jolt to the Italian men’s alpine skiing which has missed the sharpness of the awaited Dominik Paris. The blue is not deceived, saying on the track: “It didn’t go very well, I didn’t feel well in the race, in fact I made some small mistakes. I’m sorry, I was looking for a revenge. In the slalom I trained little but I I always like to do slalom. At my age things don’t come easy, but I’ve always put myself on the line: skiing is what I like most and as long as I have this passion I will fight with all my strength “.