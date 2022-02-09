Beijing Winter Olympics: Vlhova slalom, Shiffrin out

The American champion on tilt leaves the scene immediately, the Slovakian comeback in the second heat from eighth place and triumphs. Silver to the Austrian Liensberger, bronze to the Swiss Holdener. Brignone out in the second heat
The queen of the slalom is her, the number one of the season. Petra Vlhova conquers the Olympic gold with an amazing second heat, recovering from the eighth position, and with her maximum triumph she legitimizes the specialty World Cup already won in advance. She was 72 hundredths behind the German Lena Duerr, leader not even surprisingly halfway through the race. She especially she had the advantage of not having to deal with the most dangerous rival, Mikaela Shiffrin, incredibly out after four doors in the first heat. But she still had other tough rivals ahead of her. You did not make any calculations, the Slovak also holder of the absolute World Cup. On the track designed by his technician, the Ticino-born Mauro Pini, he showed his power and in the end he won it for only 8/100 on the Austrian Katharina Liensberger, world champion a year ago in Cortina, and for 12/100 on the eternal place, the Swiss Wendy Holdener, with Lena Duerr down from the podium for 7/100.
Not only Shiffrin is biting her hands, but Sarah Hector too: the Swede, already queen in giant, had surprisingly finished in third place in the first heat and in the second she was heading towards a sensational encore, but a few doors from the end, when she was up by almost half a second, she went out, effectively delivering the success to the 26-year-old from Liptovsky Mikulas. Petra thus combines Olympic gold with the world title won in giant in 2019 and her 25 victories in the Cup. Italy from the rear, as expected. Federica Brignone, silver two days ago in the giant, was 20th after the first heat, but came out in the second. So the best was Anita Gulli 29th at 4 ”80 from Vlhova, immediately followed by Lara Della Mea, at 5” 55.
February 9, 2022
