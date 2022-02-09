Beijing Winter Olympics: Vlhova slalom, Shiffrin out

The queen of the slalom is her, the number one of the season. Petra Vlhova conquers the Olympic gold with an amazing second heat, recovering from the eighth position, and with her maximum triumph she legitimizes the specialty World Cup already won in advance. She was 72 hundredths behind the German Lena Duerr, leader not even surprisingly halfway through the race. She especially she had the advantage of not having to deal with the most dangerous rival, Mikaela Shiffrin, incredibly out after four doors in the first heat. But she still had other tough rivals ahead of her. You did not make any calculations, the Slovak also holder of the absolute World Cup. On the track designed by his technician, the Ticino-born Mauro Pini, he showed his power and in the end he won it for only 8/100 on the Austrian Katharina Liensberger, world champion a year ago in Cortina, and for 12/100 on the eternal place, the Swiss Wendy Holdener, with Lena Duerr down from the podium for 7/100.