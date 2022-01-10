Beijing’s hard line is feared

Pla has a strengthened presence in Hong Kong in recent years, with its operations so far largely low-key. According to the Basic Law, the mini-constitution of the former British colony, the defense and foreign affairs of the city are managed by the central leadership.

Peng’s appointment, however, is part of the more general plan that saw Xi personally order the deployment of a growing number of police officers in top Hong Kong positions. Announcing the assignment of the post already signed by Xi, the state network CCTV also remarked that Peng had the role of deputy chief of staff of the paramilitary police force, the “people’s armed police”.

The CCTV also quoted Peng as saying that in his new post he would work with all members of the garrison to follow the lead of the Chinese Communist Party and Xi, resolutely defending national sovereignty and security interests.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997 with the promise that broad individual rights and freedoms would be protected until 2047. However, pro-democracy activists and rights groups came under pressure, denouncing an inexorable and progressive tight tax from Beijing became evident with the new national security law of June 2020, passed after the months of protests in 2019, often leading to violence.

The Hong Kong and Chinese authorities denied any limitation of freedoms, assuring that the law was only necessary to restore order after the protracted unrest, however, giving way to a retroactive application of the rules that swept away, including arrests and thin volunteers, the main pro-democracy activists. In December, elections were held for the renewal of the local parliamentarian (LegCo) which, thanks to the reform wanted by China, entrusted the leadership of the city in the hands of “patriots”, ousting the pan-democratic front.