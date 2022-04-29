Beijing’s response to COVID outbreak is a political gamble

Beijing, China’s massive capital, is starting to look like other cities across the country in the latest wave of the omicron variant of the coronavirus: classes suspended. Confined buildings and neighborhoods. Mass testing of residents. Running to stock up on food, just in case.

Authorities have taken swift action to try to prevent a massive outbreak of COVID-19 that could trigger a citywide lockdown, like the one that has paralyzed Shanghai for more than three weeks.

Politically, the stakes are high for the ruling Communist Party, which is preparing for a congress later this year in which President Xi Jinping seeks a third five-year term to reassert his position as undisputed leader.

Xi and the top policy-making body, the Political Bureau, on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to uphold a “COVID-zero” policy. As many countries ease restrictions and try to live with the virus, China is largely keeping its international borders closed and banning all but essential travel between cities.

The Political Bureau acknowledged the political cost of the lockdowns and said efforts should be made to “minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development,” the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite the damage to the economy and daily life, the Communist Party hails the zero COVID policy as a virtuous display of self-sacrifice under the slogan “Persistence is victory.” Authorities highlight low death tolls and accuse the United States and other countries of surrendering.

Vice Minister of the National Health Commission Li Bin mentioned the huge population and insufficient medical resources.

“If the response to COVID is mitigated to let the virus go free, there will certainly be a huge number of infections in a short period and a large number of serious and fatal cases,” Li told a news conference on Friday.

Shanghai reported 52 deaths on Thursday, raising the toll in the current outbreak to 337. Liang Wannian, who heads the national team of experts, told the conference that there are signs of improvement in Shanghai, but the situation remains serious. The city recorded 15,000 cases on Thursday, the highest number in the country.