Beijing’s wrath on the G7: “This is how the world divides”. And tomorrow Xi sees Putin

In the aftermath of the Liverpool summit, during which the foreign ministers of the G7 countries had attacked “the enemies of freedom” by pointing the finger at China and Russia, Beijing is fighting back. The style is that, typical and well known to those who knew it at the time of the USSR, of the Cold War propaganda. Just as the Kremlin did then, Communist China spokespersons make that same accusation against their enemies, wearing the role of peacemakers. The G7, Beijing accuses, tarnishes the image of China, meddles in its internal affairs (the reference is to Taiwan) and aims to divide the world. Instead, it should abandon “the Cold War tones and do something to solve international problems in a spirit of sharing”. Each of these concepts is the expression of a precise line indicated by the Chinese leader Xi Jinping to affirm in the world the role of a country that actually aspires to take the place of the current hegemons, the United States.

In harmony with the American President Joe Biden, who a week ago organized a virtual summit of democracies at the world level, the major powers of the West had made very harsh criticisms from England not only against Russia, denouncing its aggressive intentions against the ‘Ukraine awkwardly disguised as a “right to self-defense”, but not above all to China. Beijing was accused of growing repression of human rights (especially in Hong Kong and Xinjiang), of unfair commercial behavior in defiance of current rules and of preparing a military aggression in Taiwan, the small pro-Western “anti-China”. Beijing’s stern official reaction is inspired by the official line that the West wants to return to the Cold War to maintain its hegemony in the world, while China intends to build a new era in international relations, based not on replacing American hegemony with his own, but on the creation of new balances in which the voice of small countries finally finds weight and is heard.

This is propaganda. Accusing foreign opponents of having a Cold War mindset is in fact one of the favorite rhetorical tools of the Chinese State-Party. Any criticism of Communist China is dismissed on the basis of this formula, which is good for all occasions. In reality, the CCP leadership is completely immersed in the Cold War mentality, and its main thought is the survival of the regime, taught by the shocking collapse of the Soviet Union in the time of Gorbachev: Xi has been repeating for years to the Party cadres that it is “necessary to prepare for a long-term conflict with Western capitalism” and he never tires of repeating the mistakes not to commit, first of all the abandonment of the Leninist line, albeit updated to the needs of a changed world.

Xi needs allies and has long since found the main one in Russia. He will see (virtually) Vladimir Putin tomorrow, to further tighten collaborative relationships that crystallize, against any slogan to the contrary, new (for the moment) cold war lines. Meanwhile, the divisions between EU countries over the diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics are being enjoyed: Germany, in particular, does not intend to follow the American example. Merkel or not Merkel, the Chinese market is too tempting.