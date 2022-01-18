being a family doctor at the time of the covid

Being a family doctor is not an easy job. And it becomes a mission – sometimes impossible – when in addition to visiting, prescribing drugs, following the patient’s convalescence, one must also become a bureaucrat.

In September 2021 there were 55 general practitioners who were missing between Monza and the province. A shortage that is slowly diminishing with the arrival of new graduates. But that of the general practitioner is not an easy job. Especially in a time of health emergency.

“I love my job, but in this particular moment it is really difficult and demanding to be able to keep up with everything – explains Alessio Rota, a young general practitioner from Monza -. Our work does not stop only at the outpatient clinic: we have visits home care, the requests that come to us via Whatsapp and email. And in some cases even the 24 hours of a day are not enough to deal with all the requests “.

The most difficult day is undoubtedly Monday: after Saturday and Sunday when the doctor is rest (with the presence for those who need the medical service) in addition to the full clinic, there is the electronic mailbox. that is teeming with requests. “By my choice, I open my office early in the morning, at 8 – explains Dr. Rota -. In this way, favoring the workers who at most have to ask for an hour’s leave”.

The difficult moment is precisely that of the visit. “There are patients who extend beyond the canonical 15 minutes – he explains -. They also ask for information for their son or husband, advice that goes beyond the pathology for which they came to the clinic. You have to keep them in check, otherwise you risk I really want to spend the whole day in the office, no longer able to perform the other tasks that our profession provides. After the surgery, in fact, I prepare the prescriptions, send the sickness codes to the INPS for working patients, answer the questions that they may send me about minor ailments or chronic pathologies for which they have already been followed “.

Dr. Rota’s day most often ends at 8pm when it ends with the surgery or home visits. But at this moment the psychological stress is very strong.

“Patients do not always understand the delicacy of the moment that everyone, even us doctors, is going through – he adds -. There are patients who come to the clinic even three times a week for problems that could be solved with a phone call. Others who send me emails. every time they have a doubt, or others who claim that in 5 minutes, and maybe without a visit, I can solve a much more delicate question. Elderly people who call me to have their green pass printed or to book the vaccination. Or others just call for secretarial activities “.

In the meantime, there are the updated communications of the Ats. “Every day we receive new communications, new indications, and this too takes time away from our work of visiting and treating patients”, he specifies.

We arrive in the evening that the fatigue is profound. “We too are exhausted by this epidemic that has been with us for two years now – he concludes -. I understand the fears and needs of my 1,400 patients, but not everyone fully understands the stress to which we too are subjected. What has happened. last week to my colleague from Bovisio Masciago is an ignoble act. Unfortunately, she has lost esteem and respect even towards professionals who have never backed down in these two years of emergency “. Some even losing their lives.