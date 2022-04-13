Being a warehouse attendant at Amazon is a high-risk job. And it is due, in part, to the demands of productivity

In 2021, Amazon warehouse workers in the United States suffered approximately 38,300 injuries, most of them classified as serious or “severe enough to prevent them from performing their normal duties or having to miss work completely,” according to a report. report produced by the Strategic Organizing Center (SOC), a coalition of international trade unions.

very high numbers. The study also notes that in 2021 those serious injuries to Amazon warehouse workers were up 20% from 2020, when around 27,100 occurred, and that the e-commerce giant’s employees suffer twice as many of these mishaps as those of the competition: 6.8 serious injuries per 100 professionals from those of Jeff Bezos compared to 3.3 per 100 people on average from the competition.

These numbers are so high that the report ensures that injuries to Amazon employees accounted for almost half of the total for the technology industry in the United States, and a third of all warehouse employees in that country. The study does not collect figures from other countries in which the e-commerce giant operates.

A recurring complaint. The injuries of Amazon warehouse employees are a frequent complaint of these professionals, and one of the reasons that have led them to fight for unionization in the United States, since they associate them with the high pressures and pace of work at submitted by the e-commerce giant in its quest to be the fastest on the market.

The pressure on professionals to be more productive is so high that some have even claimed that the software to measure productivity that Amazon uses with them has penalized them for going to the bathroom, as we already have in Xataka.

And another report, in this case from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, in the United States, concluded in March 2021 that the pace that Jeff Bezos’ company expects from its warehouse workers is very high and ” pressure is put on employees to maintain that pace without adequate recovery time to reduce the risk of musculoskeletal disorders.”

Amazon fights back. After repeated complaints about the high number of injuries to its warehouse workers, Amazon assures that it is taking measures to reduce these figures and last January reported that in 2021 it had invested 300 million dollars to improve the safety of its centers. of work.

Likewise, after the report from the Washington Department of Labor and Industries, the Bezoses said they were going to rethink their productivity measurement system and extend the downtime that the tools register as absence from the job, although they stressed that they were going to continue using it: “Seeing that an employee is not connected to software tools for long periods of time (typically more than half an hour) is a good indicator of operational systemic flaws and prompts managers to interact with the worker to understand what’s going on.”