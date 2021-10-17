Being Adam Sandler

When I grow up I would like to be like Adam Sandler. Said like this, at almost thirty, it may seem a bit childish, but it is something that often happens to me with the actors I like. With some actresses, however, it happens that I fall in love immediately, maybe that’s why I go to see all the films with Natalie Portman, even the bad ones. But with the actors, well, it often happens that I identify myself. I wanted to be Ryan Gosling in La la land because he knew how to fall in love, Owen Wilson in Midnight in Paris because he knew how to be happy, Luke Wilson did The Tenenbaums because he knew how to be sad, Jim Carrey in The Mask because he knew how to be himself. And yes, I repeat, when I grow up I would like to be Adam Sandler because he always knows how to be in the world.

I was not lucky enough to see him when in the nineties, when he was performing at the Saturday Night Live, and thank goodness that on Netflix, a few days ago, it appeared 100% Fresh, the best of the shows he has done live lately, as an adult, the return to origins after becoming a star, the ideal opportunity to write this sentimental story about him. The first time I saw him, the very first scene, “Sandman” (as he calls himself) was lying in bed, with his head stuck in the pillow, in the morning, as soon as he woke up, listening to his father on the phone she told him he still acted like he was six.

Big Daddy (1999) Courtesy Columbia

The film was called Big Daddy and Sandman there played the part of Sonny, a very lazy boy who makes a living after being hit by a taxi, who never gets to have breakfast at Mc Donald’s because it ends at 10:30 and he never wakes up before 11 From one day to the next, Sonny’s life is turned upside down. His girlfriend leaves him because she wants a family, children, an adult life, in short, and he doesn’t, at least not yet, and when Sonny goes to visit her at home to talk to us he finds her with her new boyfriend, a seventy-year-old who goes out. from the bathroom smiling, in her light brown striped cardigan. “He has already achieved some important milestones, he is programmed for success, he is still focused, he has a five-year plan,” she tells him. “And what would it be? Don’t die? ”Sonny replies.

But above all, a child (who by the way is Ben, the son of Ross in Friends, a little grown up) who is not his son but becomes one for a few weeks, which makes him discover what it is like to really take care of others, to worry about something, to live the life of grown-ups, of adults, without ceasing to have fun. The child, together with him, learns to tie his shoes, to go to school, to put on a play, but also to listen to good music, to know that critics are sometimes in bad faith, to play on the playstation, to play pee in the open air when no one sees you, to understand that every now and then everyone makes mistakes, it has never been and will never be the end of the world. Who wouldn’t want a father like that? Who wouldn’t want to become a father like him?

Courtesy Netflix

From there, ever since Sandler was playing the role of Sonny, the “special dad”, here, every time I knew about one of his films coming out it was like there was a party inside me, the idea that I would have another an hour and a half or two when I could get distracted and feel good. The reason why? Perhaps because with his films I laughed, yes, but without cynicism, and for once in my life I laughed, finding the best part of me, the best, cleanest, happiest, most human part. And also because, even if there was talk of hard sex and swearing, his films were never vulgar. Because in the cast of his films his friends were never lacking, and in the logo of his production company (Happy Madison, which takes its name from his first successful films, Happy Gilmore And Billy Madison) the big face of his father, Stanley Sandler, appeared. Also, because his films always ended well. There is nothing wrong with a happy ending, after all, reality is also full of beautiful people and stories that end well, so why not tell them?

So Sandman becomes Mr. Deeds, a New Hampshire goatee who writes birthday cards and suddenly becomes a billionaire (Mr. Deeds). David, an apparently calm boy, who for a misunderstanding with a stewardess is entrusted to a famous psychiatrist so that he can solve his anger problems (Shock therapy). Henry, a veterinarian in Hawaii, who one day falls in love with Lucy, only she, due to a brain trauma due to a bad car accident, forgets about him as soon as she falls asleep (50 first kiss times). John, a great chef, who is forced to maintain a family in which different languages ​​are spoken, in which different languages ​​coexist, perhaps too many (Spanglish). Michael, architect, looking for a remote control capable of satisfying all his desires, from marital serenity to career (Change your life with one click). And there are many others, who may have put their lives aside for a while and then when they look for them they can’t find them anymore, like former dentist Charlie (Reign over me) and former musician Danny (The Meyerowitz stories).

The Meyerovitz Stories (2018) Courtesy Netflix Loading... Advertisements

The fact is that Mr. Deeds will make America’s most ruthless journalist fall in love and will be able to keep the life he had before he became a billionaire, David will sober up and finally find his identity, Henry will record a videotape that Lucy will be able to see every day when wakes up to remember how and when they fell in love, John will leave his heart to the beautiful Mexican housekeeper who is also the only one in the house who does not speak his language, Michael with a few clicks will understand that family will always be more important than work. And Charlie and Danny will slowly find their lives again, the first thanks to a longtime friend, the second after reuniting with his brothers.

And in all these stories, actors like Jack Nicholson (the famous psychiatrist), Drew Barrymore (the forgetful Lucy), Winona Ryder (the ruthless journalist), Paz Vega (the Mexican housekeeper), Christopher Walken (Michael’s conscience) are involved. , Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman (of the Meyerowitz family), and directors such as Noah Baumbach (the king of the American indie, companion of Greta Gerwig, fantastic actress and director of Lady Bird) and Jason Reitman (director of Juno and of Thank you for smoking).

Getty Images

But back to live shows, al 100% Fresh just appeared on Netflix. Sandman, on stage, looks like his characters, wearing wide short-sleeved t-shirts and shirts, hooded sweatshirts, slightly vintage bomber jackets, old-fashioned sunglasses, and the usual bright, flashing, almost serene eyes. egg-shaped face. And we also find that light life, a bit clumsy, where there are no instructions for use because anything can happen, where what matters is being human, where you can always laugh and then when you stop and find an expression more or less serious, with horizontal lips, a taste of good remains inside you, the idea that the world is not that bad.

Sandman tells of when he orders a thousand books on Amazon, which arrive immediately because he has Amazon Prime, but as soon as he opens one he gets distracted because basically he prefers to watch TV. Who pees in the shower, even as an adult, and then feels guilty because his wife and daughters will also wash there. Asking his wife if she’d like to try anal sex, she doesn’t seem convinced, but then accepts because she loves him, then clenches her hand in a fist and tells her husband Adam to turn around. Joke about those who when they invite you to their house then make you take off your shoes, and maybe even your socks, as if before dinner you had to crush the grapes for the harvest. She remembers the one time her father seemed vulnerable, when he shaved and uncovered his very fine lips and dimples around his mouth.

Getty Images

Sandman disguises himself as a rapper, disguises himself in the New York subway and sings about his dead grandmother, who will go to the Bingo to get another one to replace her, hoping that the grandchildren won’t notice. Then he sings one of the many songs he wrote, because yes, Sandman is also a singer, a song called We all know a boy, which begins like this: “We all know a guy who shaves his chest, we all know a guy who knows a lot about coffee, we all know a guy who says he fucked his babysitter at twelve, we all know a guy who is better when it’s done, we all know a guy who’s putting up a band, we all know a guy who says he’s turned pro, we all know a guy who hugs your wife five seconds longer ”.

And maybe now we all know a boy named Adam born in Brooklyn fifty-two years ago, the son of an engineer and a kindergarten teacher, who lives with his family in Los Angeles, loves basketball and is a Knicks fan. , and it seems capable of doing anything. Here, when I grow up, I would like to be like that boy.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io