“Being an actress makes me feel a little ridiculous”

Interviewed by Vogue Italy, Zendaya reflected on her role in the series Euphoriathe actress returns to the complexity of portraying such a… complex character.

Impostor Syndrome?

Zendaya’s career was propelled by the series Euphoria, in which she plays the lead role. The American actress plays the character of Rue, a teenage drug addict who fights against his vices and his traumas. Criticized for highlighting these illicit substances, the series was targeted by many Internet users and the media.

The actors in turn had to respond to the attacks and the main protagonist reacted to this pressure: “ It’s strange, it’s something we try to be aware of, but at the same time, we try not to think about it, so as not to get carried away. It’s a role that can be intimidating and confusing because it makes you feel like you’re under pressure because you want to do things right, to make a lot of people proud. That being said, I feel a tremendous sense of gratitude to be in this position.. »

Invited by the Italian version of the magazine vogueZendaya spoke more widely about her role as an actress and his sense of illegitimacy : “ Sometimes being an actress makes me feel a little silly, because after all, it’s about making a living pretending to be someone else. But then I think about the stories we tell and why they matter. In the case of Euphoria, for example, there are so many people who have written to me to let me know that they recognize themselves in the way the series deals with issues such as the feeling of loss, addiction, pain, mental illness and fighting it all. People find points of contact with the characters that I have the chance to embody and that creates a strong bond between them and me. »

Rewarded for her role as Rue in 2020 at the Emmy AwardsZendaya has confirmed her presence in season 3 of the program, which will be broadcast in 2023.