Being Elon Musk (and tweeting 5,000 times a year): gaffes, jokes and provocations by mr. Tesla – CorriereQuotidiano.it

He tweets a lot, Elon Musk. Very, very much. More or less 5 thousand chirps a year, according to an interesting analysis conducted by the Wall Street Journal some time ago.

It hasn’t always been like this: until a few years ago it did very little, in 2011 almost not at all, as it did in 2014. The surge occurred between 2015 and 2016, and it is no coincidence: the first year is that of the launch of the Model X, the second that of the presentation of the Model 3, two fundamental cars for his Tesla; and it is also in those years that he began his concrete commitment to SpaceX and Starlink, his projects linked to Space. Evidently he had the desire, need, interest in making sure that he and his ideas were talked about as much as possible. And Twitter is great for that.

He is one who tweets a lot, and he is the one who tweets the most among the CEOs of tech companies (only Marc Benioff, number one at Salesforce, surpasses him). Above all, he is one who answers: almost 75% of his tweets are replies to someone else’s chirps, even to complete strangers, like that guy who told him about the book about a certain Elon who would lead humanity to conquer Mars. He does it in his own way, he uses simple and conversational language, too insults who criticizes it, often jokes or writes nonsense that then maybe backfires.

He is someone who tweets a lot and who in 12 years has gathered around him an audience of nearly 60 million followers which over time has made people laugh, often a little worry and sometimes even infuriate. We’ve tried to make a list of yours below more memorable tweets, which inevitably is incomplete, precisely due to the amount of information about it. Did we mention that Musk tweets a lot?

ITW All the speakers of the Italian Tech Week September 18, 2021

If this works, I’m treating myself to a volcano lair. It’s time. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2015

Six years ago, between Austin Powers and the hamsters

In March 2015, Musk tweeted that “the rumors that I’m building a spaceship to return to Mars, my home planet, they are baseless ”: it is the year in which the commitment to Space X grows, and probably the twittering was hiding something true. Maybe not on the fact that he wanted to go back to Mars, certainly on the fact that he wanted to go there. A month later, while one of his Falcon 9 rockets attempts to return to Earth after a launch, he chirps that “if this succeeds, I’ll give myself a Volcano Lair”: the reference is to the refuge of the evil Dr. Male in the film Austin Powers. The following year passes without any particular jolts (except when he compares the space occupied by 50 billion hamsters with the size of the Gigafactory that produces Tesla batteries) and we arrive at 2017: the tweet of the year is undoubtedly that of March, in which Musk is betting he can solve South Australia’s energy problems in 100 days, installing a plant for the production of electricity in 3 months. He will succeed, despite the skepticism of many.

Before that, in February, he makes fun of the conspiracy theorists of “we have never been to the moon”, those who believe that space travel is invented, and to those who ask him why almost all rocket landings occur at night. he replies that “in the dark the effects in computer graphics are better”. In the same month he asks for help to find some jokes to tell his children (he will receive hundreds of answers), while in June he tells his ideal evening: “A taste of red wine, a vintage record, a little Ambien … and it’s immediately magic “(Ambien is a very popular sleeping pill in the US) and ventures with a follower into a long question and answer about what is best between ceilings and floors, because the former look at the latter from above, but the latter are like first seen from another perspective. The following months are those of humor: in August he admits to being a fan of the TV series Rick and Morty (“It’s disgusting, but the kids and I love it”), in November he makes a comparison between our planet and Mars to make fun of the flat-earthers (who will answer him in kind) and in December, perhaps also thanks to the Christmas atmosphere, he chirps simply that “I love Twitter”.

When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower. Works against hordes of the undead or your money back! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

Medicine Corticale, the startup of the IIT of Genoa that challenges Elon Musk by Emanuele Capone 04 August 2021

However, it is in 2018 that what could be defined the qualitative leap in Musk’s tweets takes place: in January, the year opens with various chirps about the zombie apocalypse. Because? Because it is in those days that the Boring Company (another of its companies) presents a prototype of a flamethrower, which according to the volcanic entrepreneur would be perfect for dealing with such a situation: “When the time comes, you will be happy to have bought it. You can exterminate them en masse, or we’ll give you your money back ”. Shortly thereafter, the playful reverse: “This idea that I am working to create a zombie apocalypse and raise the demand for flamethrowers is groundless.” One of the most famous tweets of the year is certainly that of the April Fool: as a joke, he writes that Tesla is bankrupt and increases the dose by having himself photographed passed out next to a Model 3. The consequence? On the stock market, the company loses 7% of its value. The other is certainly the one in which he wrote that he was thinking of privatizing Tesla and taking it off the stock market, causing an upheaval that led him to be put under investigation by the SEC (the American Consob) and to pay a fine of 20 million dollars. .

Am considering taking Tesla private at $ 420. Funding secured. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

As mentioned, however, Musk’s signature figure on Twitter is the irony, the nonsense: in May, to a follower who comments on one of his initiatives by writing that “this thing is really strange”, he simply replies that “it is because I am a strange type, and it is time for the world to know”; in July he offers to financially support a band fighting the FBI and facial recognition software: “I’ll buy tons of your merchandise,” he promises. Then? And then he is forced to apologize after having publicly given of the pedophile to the British diver who had offered to rescue 12 young Thai footballers trapped in an underground cave: it is one of the few tweets he had to cancel.

Car Three incredible technologies of the Tesla Model S Plaid by Emanuele Capone August 18, 2021

Recent years, from the bombs on Mars to the gaffes on the coronavirus

After all, Musk is well aware of writing nonsense, so much so that in April 2019 he candidly admits that “I’ve always been a bit crazy here on Twitter” and also that “my feed is now prey to nonsense”. That year is the year of Baby Yoda, of the many references to Mars, of the absurd theories on reality and of the memes: the tweet on the little protagonist of the tv series The Mandalorian, which seems like a real declaration of love, receives 461 thousand likes in the first 24 hours and today has 710 thousand. In August, after suggesting it during a TV show, chirps “let’s bomb Mars!”, supporting a theory that we should heat the Red Planet with a discharge of thermonuclear bombs hitting it at the poles: nothing will be done (obviously), but on the SpaceX online store the Nuke Mars t-shirt is still on sale and costs 30 dollars .

December is instead the month of hypotheses: on the 12th he tweets that “if life is a video game, the graphics are fantastic, but the plot is confused and the tutorial is too long “(thus taking up an old theory of his) and also that “we are a brain in a vat, the vat is your skull and everything you think is real is an electrical signal … it seems so real though”, probably doing reference to the film Matrix and to plantations of human beings grown by machines. As for the memes and the inevitable absurdities, it is impossible to forget the photomontage of her face on the body of actor Dwayne Johnson (“yes, I’ve been busy”), the tweet on how the “orange” color comes from the fruit ” orange “, the debate unleashed on the flags of Romania and Chad, the vulgar joke about the possible arrival of a Tesla-branded leaf vacuum (played on the English term” blow “) and also the admission that “yes, alcohol is a solution”. That if you combine it with the story of the Ambien taken before going to sleep, it turns out a not exactly flattering portrait of him.

Extremely big difference between died because of or died with. Also, did the person actually have C19 or did they just have C19 symptoms? It’s almost impossible to die without feeling weakness, shortness of breath or other C19 symptoms, unless you were crushed by a falling piano. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2020

And recent times? Last year was above all that of tweets related to the coronavirus, through which he collected several bad figures: he was among the many who tried to distinguish between the dead “with Covid” and “Covid”, he praised the Sweden’s strategy (only to backtrack a bit), criticized the anti-contagion measures decided by the US government, going so far as to argue over this with Bill Gates, to which he then replied with a funny “the rumors that Bill and I are lovers are totally unfounded”. Not only that: he published a photo of the Moon accompanied by the words “We occupy Mars” (admitting then that “I did an image search on the phone and I published without looking”), he gave “all my support” to rapper Kanye West when ran for president of the United States, retracing his steps when he found him anti-abortionist and anti-vaccinist. And he continued to chirp thoughts that embarrassed Tesla and his shareholders, writing that “in my opinion the price of our shares is too high.” Obviously making them collapse, with all due respect to small savers.

2020 was also the year in which he announced that “I will sell all my properties and I will not even have a home “, later admitting that” my girlfriend (singer Grimes, ed) is a bit angry with me “, while 2021 is the year of her debut on Clubhouse, the social network of the voice , announced via Twitter, and of the many tweets on cryptocurrencies, by Bitcoin and Dogecoin, made to sink or rise in value according to whether he criticized or exalted them. Because he’s Elon Musk: he’s a guy who tweets a lot. And each of his tweets is able to make a difference.

Source www.repubblica.it