“Being famous right away saved me from Weinstein”

Jennifer Lawrence she is one of the most appreciated and loved actresses in the world. Coming to fame at a very young age, right after the success of Hunger Games, immediately climbed to the crest of the wave. This, he said, saved her from Harvey Weinstein. The former producer, in fact, sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020, referred to the star of Don’t Look Up to persuade one of the actresses who would later testify against him to yield to his advances. The woman said, anonymously, that she had met Weinstein al Sundance Film Festival in 2013 where the producer told her:

Would you like to be an actress? I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is now. He won an Oscar!

Interviewed by Vanity Fair, he reminded Lawrence of those moments by explaining that he never had intercourse with Weinstein outside of the normal work routine.

Harvey’s victims were women who believed he would help them. Fortunately, when I met Harvey in my career, I was about to win an Oscar. I was doing Hunger Games. So I avoided that specific situation. Of course, I am a woman in the world of work. So it’s not like I’ve spent my entire career with the right men. But yes, this is a perfect example of how achieving success quickly saved me

In the same interview, the actress also talked about another unpleasant event in her life, namely the leak of her intimate photos, the trauma of which still accompanies her today.

I shudder to think that anyone can go and look at my naked body without my consent, at any time of the day – explains the actress. Someone in France posted those photos again. This trauma will be with me forever. Maybe you are quietly at a barbecue and someone can whip out their phone and be able to show me, my friends or anyone else my intimate photos. It was a really impossible thing to process

