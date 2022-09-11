“Being friends is a great advantage”, how is the relationship between Guillermo and Kate?

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William Y Katehave emerged in recent years among the most popular members of the Crown after the late sovereign.

The couple met at the University of St Andrews in Scotland in September 2001, where they both lived in the residence of St Salvator’s Hall.

After starting out as friends, they grew closer in 2002 and were first publicly photographed together two years later, when Kate accompanied Guillermo on a family ski trip to Klosters in Switzerland.

“When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and then I knew there was possibly something I wanted to explore there, but we ended up being friends for a while,” Prince William explained in an interview.

The strong bond they formed as friends made their bond so solid. “He was a good base guy,” Guillermo said, “I really think now that being friends [unos con otros] it is a big advantage”.

The couple has remained together ever since, except for one brief break in 2007 which, according to Kate, made her “a stronger person”. They tied the knot in 2011 in a lavish wedding watched by 2 billion viewers. While one royal pundit claimed “no one expected” the couple would go far once they graduated, William and Kate proved everyone wrong and are happily married. and they have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, it was not always easy for the royal couple.

The “awful” separation

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, William began to question his future with Kate when they were both 25, and became so anxious about the relationship that over the Christmas period in 2006 he spoke to Queen Elizabeth II and her father, Prince Charles, about what to do.

Both advised him not to rush.

Just a few months later, William called it quits, something Kate later spoke about, stating that she “wasn’t too happy about it,” and they took a break.

Addressing their split in their engagement interview, Guillermo said: “We were both very young. It was in college, we were both meeting as such and we were different characters and stuff, it was a lot of trying to find our own path and we were growing up.”

On the split, Kate added: “At the time, I wasn’t too happy about it, but it actually made me a stronger person.” After a trip to the Seychelles a little later, they made a ‘marriage agreement’ .

“They were like any boyfriend and girlfriend”

The former royal butler Grant Harrold shed light on what the couple’s love life was really like.

“I was there when Charles married the Duchess of Cornwall, I was there when the boys went off to college, when William first met Kate and they were dating, and then they stopped dating for a while, which horrified me because the I adored both of them, luckily they got back together.”

“[Eran] like any boyfriend and girlfriend. They are no different than anyone else, it’s crazy to say that when you think about who they are, but there was nothing different. What I liked was that Kate, being a girlfriend and obviously not a family member, interacted with me and the rest of the staff and she was very polite, friendly, funny and joking.”

According to a friend of the couple, the marriage is “old fashioned”. “They take care of each other, but in different ways.” Another source explained in 2012, “[Kate] brings a sense of normalcy that Guillermo has always longed for.”

William’s mother, Princess Dianawent to great lengths to show them what “real life” was like, taking them to amusement parks or even homeless shelters sponsored by “the people’s princess.”

Marry “a commoner”

Guillermo’s decision to marry “a commoner” after a long relationship contrasts with the 1981 wedding of his father, now the king charles iiiwith the aristocrat Diana Spencer, barely 20 years old, 12 years younger than him.

Since the link, Kate has explained few things about her experience in the Crown, unlike her sister-in-law Meghan Marklewho married William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, in 2018.

In the early days of their relationship, photographers also followed Kate’s every move, drawing parallels to the media treatment of William’s mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

It was also published that the courtiers criticized that she did not use “fancy” enough phrases. Guillermo, however, spoke of the affectionate relationship he had with his wife’s parents.

“I was not the happiest pregnant”

In 2013, Kate gave birth to Prince George, who will be next in line to the throne after William. Then Princess Charlotte would arrive in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

The princess discussed her struggles with morning sickness, confessing in a podcast that “I wasn’t the happiest pregnant woman“.

At the time, Prince Harry was often photographed at events with his brother and sister-in-law, appearing relaxed and affectionate in their company.

When Meghan burst onto the scene, the couples seemed to hit it off, prompting predictions that the four of them would be the face of the modern monarchy.

But shortly after Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle Rumors of an estrangement began to surface.

Controversy over dress fitting

The Sun tabloid said in November of that year that Meghan had made Kate cry during the fitting of daughter Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress.

In the interview with Oprah, Meghan assured that it was just the opposite, but that Kate apologized and sent her flowers.

He regretted, however, that Buckingham Palace had never corrected the information.

Criticism of Kate

But Kate has not been immune to criticism. Some feminists reproached her for her perfectly groomed appearance hours after giving birth.

The fact that she didn’t hide her postpartum bump was well received. But British actress Keira Knightley said Kate’s groomed appearance put pressure on women to “look pretty” and “hide our pain”.

Novelist Hilary Mantel accused Kate of looking like “a window mannequin with no personality of her own”.

However, Kate speaks passionately about some aspects such as the development of children or the influences on early childhood.

“Our early childhood shapes our adult life,” he said.

In July 2021, it launched the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood.

His love of photography is also known. Some of the official pictures of her family have been taken by her at her house or in her garden.

During the pandemic, Guillermo, who infected with covidand herself publicly supported the vaccination campaign and spoke with medical personnel and people who were wary of getting immunized.

Guillermo is committed to causes such as mental health and environmental protection.

In 2020 he created the earthshot awardswhich reward projects that offer solutions to the climate crisisamong whose first winners was the Costa Rican Payment for Environmental Services program in 2021.

Just this week, they took their three children to a preview day at their new school, Lambrook, which is close to the family’s new home in Berkshire.

William and Kate try to maintain the privacy and normalcy of the little siblings, apart from royal commitments, including ordinary trips to the supermarket. Prince William is “very much the modern father,” biographer Ingrid Seward has told People. .

He and Catalina are a very close couple. “Most people think they’ll make a great team and they’ll be great kings,” says former royal correspondent Phil Dampier.

