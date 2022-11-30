Being part of the 5am club has improved my emotional well-being

In my case, take advantage my morning energy rush It helps me meet my goals – I’m not just talking about productivity, but above all about emotional well-being, because I balance my chores with the practice of self care–. But I won’t deny that at 9 pm that energy has completely faded and all I think about is getting into bed so I can be part of the club again the next day. Why not, It’s not about taking away hours of sleepbut simply to distribute them in another way to take advantage of my rhythms.

What is the 5am club

As we’ve previously shared, the title ‘5am Club’ comes from a 2018 book of the same name, written by leadership coach Robin Sharma. His mantra, ‘Take over your tomorrow, elevate your life’, has gradually become a law of life for many.

The 5am ​​clubIt is a practice that has become popular in recent years and it is nothing more than getting up at that time and starting our daily routine with the same integrity as if we did it at 7 or 8 am. The only difference is that, when overtaking and prepare for what is to come the rest of the day, some achieve a feeling of fullness, calm and even less anxiety in the face of day-to-day events and pending.

The importance of the chronotype

It is important not to get carried away by the viral phenomenon – it may be that getting up at 5 in the morning is not for you – and you must also take into account your chronotype. ‘People function in energy cycles within 24 hours of the day. Throughout these cycles we have moments of maximum capacity and moments for rest. It depends on each person. This natural predisposition to energy throughout the day is called chronotype and is related to Cardiac rhtyms‘, explains Manuel Fernández, professor of Economics and Business at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.

Therefore, it is important to know at what time of day our body is more predisposed to do things that we consider important – we are not just talking about work, but also doing those other things that give us mental well-being – before deciding to join the club. And that will depend on our dominant chronotype. If it is morning, you have more energy in the morning; if it is evening, the energy and capacity peaks occur in the evening (and sleep time is around 3 in the morning), and if it is intermediate -50% of the population lives there- the hours the most energetic are usually the intermediate ones and the need to go to bed occurs at 12 o’clock at night.