Being positive helps you achieve your goals, according to a study

A lot of importance has always been attached to being positive in life. Facing challenges with optimism makes you have a better attitude against the advents, but also helps you achieve your goals, according to a recent study collected by the CNN network.





The study separated 193 people into two groups: one was told that cognitive training would help them perform better, and the other was not. After, half of the group carried out that cognitive training, while the other only played trivia.

The result was revealing: all those who received prior training did better on the task that tested their working memory, but those who did best were those who were told it would be useful and therefore had more positive expectations.





This could be evidence, according to the study authors, that positivity pays off since individuals who had a good predisposition towards cognitive training obtained better results than those who did not trust their performance.

This is not the first time something like this has been exposed, a 2008 study by researchers at the University of California showed that happy people are more satisfied with their jobs and report having greater autonomy in their functions.