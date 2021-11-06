Being The Ricardos movie trailer from Aaron Sorkin, Indiana Jones 5 and the postponed Marvel movies

Being the Ricardos trailer of the film by Aaron Sorkin with Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem, Indiana Jones 5 and movies Marvel postponed

Being The Ricardos: the trailer for the new film by Aaron Sorkin

Being The Ricardos: the trailer for the new film by Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin, after narrating the trial to activists known as the Chicago Seven, is ready to return with a new film focusing on real events. Being The Ricardos will be the next film from the creator of the wonderful series The Newsroom.

The feature film will tell about the production of the sitcom I Love Lucy, known in Italy as Lucy and me. The latter, which aired on CBS from 1951 to 1957, was the most watched series in the United States for the first four seasons and quickly became a television classic.

In the first teaser released we can see the famous stars of the show, Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz, interpreted by Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem. They complete the cast JK Simmons, Tony Hale, Nina Arianda, Alia Shawkat And Clark Gregg.

The feature will arrive on December 10 in theaters and will be released on Prime Video on the 21st of the same month.

Due to Covid, many films have been postponed in the last two years. October 18th Disney announced the postponement of the release date of other films. The arrival of Indiana Jones 5 it was postponed from July next year to June 2023.

The same fate befell four films Marvel: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it was postponed for two months, from 25 March to 6 May; the exit of Thor: Love and Thunder it was postponed from June to August 7; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in cinemas on November 11, compared to the July date initially announced; in the end, The Marvels, the second chapter of Captain Marvel, will make its theatrical debut on February 17, 2023, two months after its November 2022 release.