Being The Ricardos, Nicole Kidman: “After the criticism I wanted to give up playing Lucille Ball”

Nicole Kidman almost gave up playing Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s film after vigorous protests from fans. The actress confessed her fears during a guest on the show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“Initially I had no problems” Kidman confessed. “Aaron Sorkin wrote this amazing script that you can’t stop reading. I tell everyone: if you can get your hands on this script, read it because it’s such a good read. It’s as good as a great novel.”.

But when fan protests began at the announcement of her engagement as Lucille Ball, Nicole began to doubt whether she would be able to faithfully portray the comedy icon:

“I wondered, ‘What did I say yes to?’ Then I thought about it, “Oh no, I’m not right. Everyone thinks it’s not fair, so I’ll try to avoid it.” Producer Todd Black and Aaron Sorkin didn’t agree with me leaving the movie. I was in Australia and they were telling me ‘Don’t do it.’ Thank God I listened to them because I fell in love with the character. “.

Being the Ricardos also stars Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball’s husband, Desi Arnaz, Nina Arianda, JK Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Linda Lavin, Jake Lacy and John Rubinstein. The film will recompose the magical Hollywood couple formed by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, struggling with a difficult week of work on the set of the sitcom “I Love Lucy”. From Monday reading to final Friday shoot, Ball and Arnaz will face challenges that could end both their career and their marriage.

Being the Ricardos will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on December 21st.