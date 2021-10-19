Being the Ricardos, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in the teaser of Aaron Sorkin’s film

Being the Ricardos, or the life of two icons of American television and cinema, Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, seen through the writing and direction of Aaron Sorkin. The first teaser of the Amazon Original film has just been unveiled, pending the release scheduled for December 21 on Prime Video, with an exclusive preview in theaters starting December 10 in the United States.

The events recounted in Being the Ricardos take place over a week during which the couple were working on I Love Lucy, arguably the most successful sitcom in American television history.

Over the course of those five days Ball and Arnaz, played by respectively Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem, they found themselves facing an extremely difficult time both as a couple and as partners in the entertainment world.

September of 1952, the production of I Love Lucy is working on the episode entitled “Fred and Ethel Fight, ” Fred and Ethel’s fight. In the fiction, Lucy tries to reconcile the pair of their friends who seem to be separating. In real life, however, Lucille Ball is put under investigation by the Committee for Un-American Activities for her communist sympathies and Arnaz is the protagonist of the front pages of the tabloid newspapers for a night of excess that had not gone unnoticed.

“The only thing that is best about a story that people know is a story that people think they know, but that is wrong”Sorkin told Entertaiment Weekly about Being the Ricardos.

Sorkin, Oscar winner for the screenplay of The Social Network and candidate three more times, including for The Trial of the Chicago 7, had the advice of Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Ball and Arnaz, who after seeing the film defined him “very moving“, Especially for how it brings to the screen some aspects of the parental relationship.

“Some moments have been harder for me than they will be for the audience, but they are treated with such delicacy that they have not saddened me as it could have been.”

Sorkin was obviously fascinated by many elements of the story, from Ball’s involvement on Senator McCarthy’s blacklist to the difficulty of managing his own on-screen versus private image.

Here is the teaser of Being the Ricardos.