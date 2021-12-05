“Being the Ricardos”, Nicole Kidman and Lucille Ball: “At first I wanted to refuse”

Nicole Kidman had serious doubts before stepping into the part of Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos”.

The film traces a week of filming the famous sitcom “I Love Lucy”, during which the actress / comedian and her husband Desi Arnaz, played by Javier Bardem, will face a serious professional and personal crisis.

“At first I wasn’t (anxious to play this role),” Kidman told Live with Kelly and Ryan. “In the beginning, Aaron Sorkin wrote this script that when you start reading it you can’t stop. A recommendation to all: If you can get your hands on this script, read it because it is very good. It’s as beautiful as a great novel. But then, when the reality that I should have interpreted it materialized, I thought, “What did I say yes to?” To which I then said, “Oh no, I’m not right. Everyone thinks it’s not right, so I’ll try to avoid this role.” And producer Todd Black and Aaron Sorkin were both like, “Absolutely not.” I was in Australia and they kept saying “no.” And luckily, because then I was very grateful for that, and I fell in love with her. “