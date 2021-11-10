Being the Ricardos, Nicole Kidman is Lucille Ball in the first real trailer

There is a true story behind the Being the Ricardos from Aaron Sorkin, the film that tells the story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and their marriage. The historic star of the sitcom Lucy and I (I Love Lucy) is interpreted by Nicole Kidman, which we see here alongside Javier Bardem in the first real trailer that we show you below.

Not just laughter, for what comes closest to a dramatic biopic than to the context comedy that we have always seen crossing the American blonde. And that will be distributed by Amazon Studios in theaters starting from December 10, before arriving on Prime Video on December 21st, close to Christmas.

Being the Ricardos, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in Aaron Sorkin’s film

“If they whistle at you, we’re done” Bardem-Arnaz says in the trailer confirming the presence of JK Simmons (as William Frawley) e Nina Arianda (Vivian Vance) in the project.

Being the Ricardos, when Aaron Sorkin canceled filming at the Chateau Marmont

Focused on complicated professional and romantic relationship of the famous couple, against the backdrop of a critical week-long production of the TV show. But also on investigation by the FBI on Ball herself, who, testifying to the United States House Committee on Anti-American Activities, admitted that she had joined the party Communist in 1936 (even if at the behest of his then ill grandfather, according to him).