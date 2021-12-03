Being the Ricardos, Nicole Kidman reveals that she has considered giving up the role of Lucille Ball

To worry the Hollywood star, the comments of the public on the net who opposed the choice of Kidman for that role. After almost gave up the part , however, the actress has retraced her steps and completed her work for the upcoming film on December 21st on the platform and will also be visible on Sky Q and via the app on the Now Smart Stick.

The opinion of the public always counts, regardless of the degree of popularity and appreciation obtained over the years. This is demonstrated by Nicole Kidman who, host of the US talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan” confessed to having had moments of reflection regarding the opportunity to play the role of Lucille Ball, one of the main characters of the film “Being the Ricardos ”, Soon streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The criticisms and the idea of ​​giving up the role of Lucille Ball

A wave of non-positive comments on the net can discourage even a diva of the caliber of Nicole Kidman, one of the most beloved faces in Hollywood, winner of the Academy Award, among others, and interpreter of iconic characters on the big and small screen. The Australian actress and producer will return to television this December with a starring role in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos”. In the biopic dedicated to the famous couple from the small screen Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the fifty-four will play the role of Lucille Ball, beloved American comedian and star of the sit-com “I Love Lucy” (in Italy “Lucy and I”), one of the milestones in the history of US TV, where it was broadcast from 1951 to 1957 on the CBS channel.

The public did not like the hiring of Kidman chosen to play the icon of the TV and the actress, now engaged for the interviews preceding the release of the film, revealed her perplexities before accepting the part. The actress specified that she fell in love with the script written by Aaron Sorkin: “A script as beautiful as a great novel,” he said. Following public criticism of the film’s casting, Kidman felt she had to listen to the audience and leave production but neither Sorkin nor Todd Black, one of the producers, agreed. The actress said she was convinced to accept the part and was very involved with his character.

In the film also Xavier Bardem

Funny and emotionally understood, “Being the Ricardos” tells a glimpse of the artistic and private life of the couple of actors made up of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, specifically, the story of a crucial week for the future of the close-knit couple of stars. He will be joining Kidman in the film Xavier Bardem. The interpretation of the two contemporary actors was praised by the heirs of Ball and Arnaz, executive producers of the film, who underlined how much the two stars managed to enter into their respective characters, capturing their deep essence.