Being The Ricardos: Nicole Kidman started smoking to get Lucille Ball’s hoarse voice

Nicole Kidman reveals that she started smoking to prepare for the role of Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos and get the hoarse smoking voice of the Ball.

Nicole Kidman he confessed to having put aside his health care starting to smoke to prepare to interpret Lucille Ball in the Amazon Prime Video movie Being the Ricardos. The intent was to change the voice to get the hoarse, low voice of the Ball.

Being the Ricardos: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in a scene from Lucy and me

As you can guess from our review of Being the Ricardos, playing comedy icon Lucille Ball, for Nicole Kidman, was hardly a piece of cake.

In an interview with DuJour, Kidman revealed that she started smoking to prepare for the role offered by Aaron Sorkin. The actress remembers telling her vocal coach, Tom Jones, that she can get one “voice of an avid smoker” it would have been impossible because of his Australian accent. Going to extreme measures to capture the iconic voice of Lucille Ball, the actress started smoking. “The actress also says she adopted a very particular technique of warming her voice, before each take she warmed up for a minute. “balanced on the head”.

Being The Ricardos, Nicole Kidman: “After the criticism I wanted to give up playing Lucille Ball”

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos follows the relationship between the two stars of Lucy and I, Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem). The film offers a glimpse into the couple’s complicated romantic and professional relationship and takes audiences behind the scenes and into the writers’ room during a week of critical production of the groundbreaking sitcom.

Being the Ricardos has been available since yesterday on Amazon Prime Video.