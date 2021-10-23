News

«Being the Ricardos», Nicole Kidman’s latest transformation

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A first, short, trailer to understand, at least in part, what it can be Being the Ricardos. Amazon Prime Video, which will release Aaron Sorkin’s new film in December after a brief visit, has made a preview available. Short, very short: a minute and a half movie in which, barely, it is possible to see how they have transformed Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem, protagonists of a magnetic alternation of black and white images and vivid colors.

Loading...
Advertisements

Being the Ricardos, which does not yet have an official release date, is the chronicle of an immense success: of a couple who knew how to make their harmony a professional partnership, an out-of-scale talent, a pioneering ambition. The film traces, in fact, the love of Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz, which in the 1950s became the poles of an iconic sitcom. I love Lucy, broadcast in Italy as Lucy and me, rewrote the canons of the time, giving shape to a character – that of Lucy Ricardo – built halfway on the stereotype of the American wife and the aspiring diva, willing to do anything to replace her reality with the glamor of Hollywood. I love Lucy, then, it went on the air for six seasons, projecting Lucille Ball towards an Olympus from which no one would take her anymore. Not even a divorce from her husband. Ball, who disappeared in 1989 due to an aneurysm, would continue to work in television, in the cinema, behind the scenes, the first woman to head a production company. And Aaron Sorkin decided to talk about that timeless character of hers, Lucy Ricardo and the show that started it all, entrusting Nicole Kidman with the delicate task of bringing the Ball back to life.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

750
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
705
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
598
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
525
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
493
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
467
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
416
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
404
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
387
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
365
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top