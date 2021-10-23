«Being the Ricardos», Nicole Kidman’s latest transformation

A first, short, trailer to understand, at least in part, what it can be Being the Ricardos. Amazon Prime Video, which will release Aaron Sorkin’s new film in December after a brief visit, has made a preview available. Short, very short: a minute and a half movie in which, barely, it is possible to see how they have transformed Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem, protagonists of a magnetic alternation of black and white images and vivid colors.

Being the Ricardos, which does not yet have an official release date, is the chronicle of an immense success: of a couple who knew how to make their harmony a professional partnership, an out-of-scale talent, a pioneering ambition. The film traces, in fact, the love of Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz, which in the 1950s became the poles of an iconic sitcom. I love Lucy, broadcast in Italy as Lucy and me, rewrote the canons of the time, giving shape to a character – that of Lucy Ricardo – built halfway on the stereotype of the American wife and the aspiring diva, willing to do anything to replace her reality with the glamor of Hollywood. I love Lucy, then, it went on the air for six seasons, projecting Lucille Ball towards an Olympus from which no one would take her anymore. Not even a divorce from her husband. Ball, who disappeared in 1989 due to an aneurysm, would continue to work in television, in the cinema, behind the scenes, the first woman to head a production company. And Aaron Sorkin decided to talk about that timeless character of hers, Lucy Ricardo and the show that started it all, entrusting Nicole Kidman with the delicate task of bringing the Ball back to life.