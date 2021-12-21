Being the Ricardos, on Prime Video streaming from today

Amazon Prime Video has just released in streaming the expected Being the Ricardos, the film by Aaron Sorkin that tells the love story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively played by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

Being the Ricardos is the chronicle of a great success, that of a splendid couple who have been able to turn their intimate synergy into a real professional partnership. The film also received the approval of the couple’s daughter: Lucie Arnaz. The woman expressed her support for the film by sharing the trailer on her social networks: “Aaron Sorkin managed to capture the essence of that period in my parents’ life. He managed to capture their relationship, as well as the heart of my mom and dad.”

Being the Ricardos poster

“Nicole Kidman became my mother’s soul, entering her head. I believed everything she said. Javier Bardem certainly doesn’t look like my father but he has everything he had. His wit, charm, the dimples, the strength and the musicality.According to his performance, it can be said that he loved himBeing the Ricardos also stars Desi Arnaz, Nina Arianda, JK Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Linda Lavin, Jake Lacy and John Rubinstein. Grappling with a tough week of work on the set of the sitcom Lucy and I. From Monday reading to final Friday shoot, Ball and Arnaz will face challenges that could end both their careers and their marriage.