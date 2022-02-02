“Being the Ricardos”, the Lucille Ball scandal in a beautiful tangle of feelings (8.5 rating) – Corriere.it

from Maurizio Porro

The story of the protagonist of one of the first sitcoms, played by a good Nicole Kidman, accompanied on stage by an equally valid Javier Bardem

Few people know today what it was for American TV and not just “Lucy and I”, in the original “I love Lucy”, the first sit com and what kind of family-size diva was Lucille Ball (1911-1989), the protagonist of this marital bickering that lasted 7 years serializing domestic life, from ’52 to ’57, gluing tens of millions of viewers to the TV, even 60 per evening, so much so that on Friday, the day of the broadcast, the use of water and electric energy. The show had no luck with us, also because it distorted the original, and the National Program broadcast only 13 episodes from February 6, 1960.

All this to recommend you now on Amazon Prime “Being the Ricardos”, About the Ricardos (the surname of the protagonist couple), a beautiful film by Aaron Sorkin that collects a particular moment of this sitcom, the first to be filmed with three cameras live with 200 spectators, like in the theater. Sorkin, one of those director-screenwriters who do not discount America, as viewers know who applauded “The social network” (Oscar for the screenplay), the political series “West wing” and “The trial of Chicago 7” , “The President” and “The War of Charlie Wilson”, in short clearly a filmmaker who looks at the stars and stripes reality in the face that is not always simple, as shown by this story in the form of a comedy but which also examines the social and ethical conditions in TV in the era of McCarthyism, when it was not possible to show double beds and only the fact of being able to present Lucy in pregnancy was an unparalleled scandal that only the highly regarded opinion of the sponsors was able to pass on to the TV tycoons fearful of Hays code which forbade any real reference to love life.

The film, which was originally meant to be performed by Cate Blanchett and has instead found a Nicole Kidman as good as ever in a characteristically and physically opposite role, a TV history manual and a perfect fit between TV and cinema and between fictional characters and real actors, on set and off set: the typical red American matron Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, her musician and narcissist husband who came exiled from Cuba were indeed married since 1940 and divorced in the 1960s at the end of the series which could be compared for us to the stories of Sandra and Raimondo. Ball and Arnaz made together, on the wave of TV success, also a film by Minnelli, “12 meters of love” (a middle class couple struggling with life in a caravan) and each has had a personal career, especially her who had some chances but had to fight against high-ranking colleagues like Rita Hayworth, Joan Crawford and Judy Holliday against whom she often and willingly lashes out. If Kidman, even physically, is just the opposite of the “pretty” Ball, an icon of the average viewer on the model of Doris Day, but so good that she manages to resemble her, for paranormal faculties as an actress, Javier Bardem, as a good Spaniard, quite close to Arnz’s original model and therefore also this couple works but the Latin seducer, very macho, will not be able to get away with his extra-conjugal adventures: art, I know, imitates life and vice versa.

The tangle of the film, that goes continuously in and out of the fiction a bit like Mankiewicz, that in ’52 there was a week of fire, the most burdensome in the history of TV, because Miss Ball was accused by the American tabloid newspapers of being a communist, all for fault of a grandfather of socialist ideas. We will see how to defeat the media ready to lynch, even making Hoover the head of the CIA intervene, while discussing the scenes, arguing as in any self-respecting set, especially for that fake but true pregnancy that in the end gave birth to a really nice child who today one of the producers of the film. Going a little back and forth in time, with the digital tricks that Scorsese used in “The Irishman” the film touches different keys and always with the necessary malice to put us in doubt, on TV and media communication in a critical Chinese box game on the system. And we talk about the power of CBS to dictate the law on a family comedy which then gave way to dozens and dozens of imitations, also influencing the film production of the small bourgeois environment. Alongside the department store-format divine diva, there are many character actors, including Oscar-winning OK Simmons.