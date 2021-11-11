Being the Ricardos, the official trailer of the film with Nicole Kidman
Aaron Sorkin directed Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in the Amazon film (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick)
In the past few hours Amazon Prime Video has distributed the official trailer of the film which will feature two of the most famous and beloved faces of the golden world of Hollywood.
Being the Ricardos, the trailer
Aaron Sorkin signed the film with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem respectively in the role of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, one of the most iconic couples on the small screen.
A little while ago, the streaming platform gave the public the first images of the film. The trailer, which lasted about two minutes, presented characters and synopses of the film.
Being the Ricardos, the plot
Parallel to the distribution of the trailer, Amazon Prime Video has published the synopsis of the work that will tell the two actors during a week of filming the famous sitcom Lucy and I, broadcast in the United States of America as of October of 1951.
The text reads: “A revealing look at the complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, on stage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during a critical week-long filming of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy.” .
Being the Ricardos, the release date
As announced in the caption of the video, Being the Ricardos will arrive on the big screen on December 10, while on December 21 it will be available on Prime Video.