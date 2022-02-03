Being the Ricardos | the review of the film that made Nicole Kidman triumph at the Golden Globes

Monica Vitti, who passed away today at the age of 90, was the Italian actress who more than others has fueled the intellectual and cultural debate on the representation of women in cinema. With her roles, but also with her activism, she has been the subject of various philosophical dissertations over the years, a reason for in-depth study for academic texts, a source of inspiration for many artists outside the world of cinema.

It is no coincidence that Anne Carsonone of the most admired Canadian poetess of the twentieth century, often cited among the possible winners of the Nobel Prize for literature, dedicated a series of poems to Monica Vitti originally published in the “London Review of Books” and then merged into the collection Decreation (2005). Those verses contain all the effort that has gone through the career of the Roman actress: the work, over decades, to finally emancipate herself from the male gaze and impose a female presence in the cinema capable of ignoring the men who desire her, chase her, determine its existence. A perfect poetic synthesis of what has been a career entirely aimed at defusing the idea of ​​the woman on the big screen as an idealized model that exists only to calm the male imagination.

Indeed, Monica Vitti’s was a long, tiring journey as a “witness” employed by someone (generally a male director, with testicŭlusprecisely “witness”, testis, of virility) to mistress of one’s gaze.

A path that was accomplished ironically only with the last film of his career, that one Secret Scandal who wrote and directed in 1989. For her birthday, Margherita-Monica Vitti, lady of the good bourgeoisie, married to Paolo-Gino Pernice, painter, with a now independent son, receives as a gift from Tony-Elliot Gould, a full American friend of fantasy, a special camera, which looks like a small robot. At first Margherita seems frightened by that unusual prying eye of hers that follows her everywhere. First she is afraid of him, she locks him in a closet, she ignores him. Then she slowly becomes the accomplice to whom Margherita confides. A film without reverse shot, in which the shot always and only represents the image perceived by the camera (exactly the opposite of the double camera-actor point of view of Antonioni’s cinema).

Only the eye of the camera follows the protagonists: when it is not on, there is no film. But this strange camera is on even without the woman’s consent. It turns out, in fact, that the gift of her “friend” is nothing more than a useful tool to spy on the protagonist’s live confessions, to record them in the belief that that autobiographical material collected in a fraudulent way can then be used for a hypothetical film . Margherita, having revealed her deception, realizing that she is the object of a gaze that is not hers, finds the strength to throw that camera off the balcony. And it is with that gesture that Monica Vitti tries to unhinge the limits imposed on women in a male-dominated film industry, inviting a future generation of directors to tell only the stories they feel are their own.

Even in Antonioni’s cinematic tetralogy, the one for which it is most celebrated today, the camera gave Monica Vitti’s characters nothing but the “false authority” of the witnesses, starting with Claudia The adventure: who first observes events from the outside and then finds himself to be an immobile witness to the betrayal of which he is the victim. Even more explicitly, in the opening scene of The Eclipse, Vittoria’s character plays with a frame as a director would do with his own shot, organizing objects and images within its predetermined limits: a rectangle capable of including in its borders only a small piece of the world at a time, ready to be emptied and refilled incessantly. And so also in the two subsequent films of tetralogy, it is the gaze of Monica Vitti (and that of Jeanne Moreau The night) on Milan and Ravenna to configure the exploration that the camera makes of those urban and suburban spaces as a narrative (albeit potentially, full of implications yet to be discovered) and not trivially as a digression.

The female gaze of the different characters-witnesses always acts according to the will of the director, who uses his actress as a double of the camera, captures her in the apprehension of research, in the act of observing things with a strange, detached way. , perplexed, anxious, inquiring. Antonioni’s enterprise is to show us things “twice”, doubling the gaze of the camera. And the character-witness is one of the means he employs to make us look again, making us aware of the different possible perspectives through a tool that is always tele-guided and never independent. The actor then performs the same function as the remote-controlled camera of Secret Scandal. A look in the eye.

From those initial cinematographic experiences, Monica Vitti has always tried, first as an actress and then, at the end of her career, as a director, to make a change in the way of being a woman in cinema. She did it by unhinging the convictions of directors and spectators, always acting in the direction contrary to their expectations, without asking anyone’s permission and gaining on her own the credibility that today is unanimously recognized.

Already in 1972, in issue 105 of the Black and White magazine, dedicated to the presence of women in Italian cinema, he complained for actresses about the lack of alternative roles to those that the male imagination had sewn on them: “It’s amazing how there are so few directors and screenwriters to ask themselves seriously what a woman thinks, what moves her. How many times have the writers told me: “But my dear Monica, how can I write stories for you? You are a woman. And what does a woman do? She doesn’t go to war, she doesn’t have an interesting job. What can I write for you but a love story? Have a son with a man, he goes away, you suffer ”». Monica Vitti has always fought so that different and interesting stories could be written for women, but she especially committed herself so that women could write them for themselves.

Monica Vitti challenged the gaze that the author imposed on her, drawing her own style, her own work, through the repetition of obsessions, gestures and movements. From the time of Antonioni onwards, she took the directors who directed her by the hand and with them she went through “the most difficult dawn” – the one mentioned in Anne Carson’s poem. The attempt to capture everything that appeared in the crosshairs of her gaze, pained her and made her wonder: “What should I do with my eyes?”. A question she tried to answer as long as she had the chance. Like Claudia it The adventurefirst secondary character and then protagonist, Monica Vitti has never tried to fill a void (the one left by the disappearance of Lea Massari in the film) but to take charge of it, to take it into herself, claiming that where there is nothing , everything else can exist.