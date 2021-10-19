News

Being the Ricardos: the teaser of the film with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem

Posted on
Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the first teaser of Being the Ricardos, the Amazon Studios film directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Amazon Prime Video released the first teaser from Being the Ricardos, the film directed by Aaron Sorkin which will star Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, and which will also arrive in theaters in the United States starting from 10 December 2021.
In streaming, also in Italy, Being the Ricardos should arrive in time for Christmas, on December 21, 2021.

In the film, the magical Hollywood couple formed by Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), struggling with a difficult week of work on the set of the sitcom “I Love Lucy”. From Monday reading to final Friday shoot, Ball and Arnaz will face challenges that could end both their career and their marriage. The first clip shows moments from Ball and Arnaz’s life as a couple, accompanied by Kidman’s voiceover, all the way to the iconic scene of Lucille Ball stepping on grapes.
Where have you already seen it? In Pretty Woman, is the TV sketch that makes Vivian (Julia Roberts) entertain so much on her first night in a hotel with Edward (Richard Gere).

In the cast, alongside the two protagonists, also JK Simmons and Nina Arianda in the roles of William Frawley and Vivian Vance, who were among the interpreters of the popular sitcom. Tony Hale will play Jess Oppenheimer, producer and writer of Lucy and I, while Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy will play Madelyn Pugh and Bob Carroll Jr. The cast is completed by Clark Gregg, John Rubinstein, Linda Levin, Robert Pine and Christopher Denham. .


