Being the Ricardos: trailer, plot, trivia of the film with Nicole Kidman

While Lucille finds herself under investigation by the Committee on Anti-American Activities for her Communist sympathies (in 1936 she joined the Communist Party and, judged this as anti-American activity, ended up on the black list of the then Senator McCarthy), Desi is been targeted by the front pages of tabloid newspapers for a night of excess that undermines his public image. Also in the trailer, Desi tells his wife “we’ve been through worse“Who, not at all convinced, replies:”really?“.

Being the Ricardos

The inevitable clash between husband and wife (who remained married from 1940 to 1960) is told over the five critical days of the new episode – from reading the script on Monday to recording Friday in front of the public – a period of time in which the two TV icons (which thanks to this show ended up on the cover of Time) they will have to pretend to be a perfect match, hiding the drama they are experiencing and that could end their marriage and career.

Most of the action of Being the Ricardos takes place during rehearsal, with some scenes shot at the couple’s home in Chatsworth, California. But there is an important use of flashbacks to let the public know the whole story. Among them, in the trailer we see a Kidman – heavily transformed by makeup – recreating the iconic scene taken from I Love Lucy, with the beating of the grapes of the Ball. In that sequence, as in all the others contained in the anticipation, we can admire the 50s style that wraps up costumes, hairstyles and all the rest of the sets.