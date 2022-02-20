Being transgender: why today the label that puts medicine is questioned

In many countries, trans people are required to have a medical diagnosis of “gender dysphoria” to access body or face modification procedures (Getty)

A trans person has a gender identity that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth. Some of them want access to procedures -such as facial surgeries, use of hormones, or genital operations-, to reaffirm their gender. Even in many countries of the world it is required that these people have the diagnosis label of “gender dysphoria” before accessing these procedures. However, not all of them feel that “anguish” nor do they have a pathology for being trans.

A team of researchers from the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, United States, published an article days ago in the specialized journal Cell Reports Medicine that reviews the conception that medicine has built on trans people in relation to “gender dysphoria” and questions it. because they maintain that that conception became a barrier for trans people to really access reaffirmation procedures.

They are the researchers Anish Kumar, Uchechukwu Amakiri and Joshua Safer, who consider that health professionals err when they require a diagnosis of gender dysphoria – which implies anxiety about the gender assigned at birth – before offering gender-affirming care. They also question when it is assumed that psychological distress defines all people and that procedures are going to “solve” it.

It’s not just about definitions of terms. According to the researchers, the classic manual of psychiatry, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders DSM-5, includes a definition of gender dysphoria that allows limitations to be placed on the procedures that trans people choose to undergo. A study in 2021 revealed that insurance companies in the United States increased the requirements for people to access medical procedures.

However, The World Health Organization’s International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-11 came into force this year and no longer classifies transsexual-related health care under the umbrella of mental and behavioral disorders. And the practice of medicine has pending challenges.

“The article published in Cell Reports Medicine It is very interesting because it makes a historical revision and questions that trans people have a psychological anguish that needs to be diagnosed. Today we know that there are trans people who want to exercise their autonomy and access procedures with hormones or surgeries, but not all of them. Some prefer feminization surgeries on the face, but not genital operations. There is a great variety and it should be taken into account”pointed out Inés Aristegui, doctor in psychology and coordinator of the social research area of ​​the Huésped Foundation in Argentina.

For Aristegui, the discomfort of a trans person with their assigned sex at birth is not generally an intrinsic reason that generates a mental disorder. Conversely, “The mental health problems suffered by trans people are developed by the stigma and social rejection they suffer by their relatives, their school or co-workers, the neighbors, the security forces and even by health professionals”.

Based on research with her team, Dr. Aristegui reported that 5 out of 10 trans men avoid going to the doctor and 4 out of 10 trans women do not go on time either because they fear discrimination by the health system. This affects what remains affected their human right to health.

“Being a trans person does not mean that a person has a disease or pathology. In the past, the DSM-4 psychiatry manual classified trans people under the heading of gender identity disorder. The next version of the manual, the DSM-5, which was approved in 2012, retained the concept of gender dysphoria as a disorder that refers to the anguish that a person suffers because their gender identity does not match the sex assigned at birth.explained to Infobae Adrián Helién, doctor specializing in clinical sexology and sex education, psychiatrist and coordinator of the Transgender People Care Group (Gapet) at Hospital Durand in Buenos Aires.

Somehow, according to Dr. Helién, the manual for professionals of the American Psychiatric Association continues to associate “gender dysphoria” with trans people is a way of continuing the pathologization. On the one hand, it forces people to be diagnosed with the disorder to access procedures that involve body modifications. On the other hand, it is not true that all trans people suffer from this anguish. Some may feel bodily discomfort and some may not. Even though they have the discomfort, not all of them feel anguish.”

Therefore, according to Helién, “It gives rise to a situation of discrimination and injustice in many countries of the world because trans people have to be evaluated by a mental health professional to have a diagnosis and then access procedures. Hopefully the American Psychiatric Association and the World Association of Transgender Health Professionals will remove the label of gender dysphoria as a transgender disorder.”

For the specialist Helién, Argentina is at the forefront of this change in the consideration of trans people because the National Congress already sanctioned Law No. 26,743 on gender identity in 2012. This rule guarantees everyone the recognition of their self-perceived gender identity through an administrative procedure and access to comprehensive gender health, without having to undergo a diagnosis or medical expertise. Trans people in Argentina are not required to have a diagnosis of gender dysphoria to access procedures.

“Gender dysphoria implies a pathologization of trans people and should no longer be considered a mental disorder. In Argentina, the situation changed as of the law passed in 2012 that does not require a psychological or psychiatric diagnosis for a trans person to access gender reaffirmation procedures,” she clarified. Infobae Cristina Montserrat Hendrickse, lawyer and trans activist.

However, despite the fact that the law is regulated and in force, Hendrickse mentioned that even in the country “there is some resistance from some prepaid and social works to provide the provision of procedures to trans people. As it is a group that also has obstacles in accessing legal advice, some people find barriers to access facial feminization surgeries. Some social and prepaid works tell them that it is a cosmetic surgery and do not authorize them. However, there are already several court rulings that confirmed that this type of surgery and hair implant surgery are included in Law 26,743″.

Regarding the treatment in the health system, Hendrickse said that mistreatment of trans people is less and less. There was training for health teams. But in some cases, they still call them by their old name and not by name according to their self-perceived identity. We hope that everything continues to change for the rights of trans people.”

