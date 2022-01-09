Being Venus and Serena Williams’ dad: talk about Will Smith, aiming for Oscar with ‘King Richard’

“The whole team, from producers to screenwriters, from director to actors, has sought above all authenticity. The goal was to tell an incredible story cinematically, but it really happened, ”observes Will Smith, star and producer of A winning family – King Richard, out next January 13 and among the favorites at the 2022 Oscars. The “incredible but really happened” story is that of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams, when they were (already) tennis phenomena at thirteen and twelve years old, and of their father -coach “King Richard” (Smith), who trained them until they reached professionalism.

We met virtually all the stars of the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. The crew of stars – of cinema and tennis – is gathered on the mateco of a Los Angeles field, in one of the exclusive clubs that seemed closed to the two Williams girls. The girls of the Compton ghetto were viewed with suspicion and racist distrust, in a sport of total white and rich dominance. Those two “Straight Outta Compton” girls would have won a total of 30 Grand Slam titles (44 if you also consider the doubles wins).

On the field, unpublished and original stage from press conference, we find the real Williams sisters to whom the story is inspired, the producers brothers Tim and Trevor White, the screenwriter Zach Baylin, the executive producer Isha Price and finally the main actors, from Will Smith to the very young Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, respectively Venus and Serena.

Observes the author Reinaldo Marcus Green: «In my life, before this film, I had only been on a tennis court once. But this story won me over. I tried to realize it in key family drama, that is a film that could also be appreciated by my mother, who has never seen a single tennis match! ».

The real champions speak: Serena and Venus Williams

“Reading the script and reviewing our story thrilled and moved me to tears,” observes tennis “Black Venus” Venus Williams. «The set magically recreated the“ family ”atmosphere that we experienced in reality. I hope this film can teach many young people to believe in themselves even in the most difficult situations ».

Her sister Serena echoes: «Believing in yourself makes everything possible. There is no need to be afraid of having very high goals. The saying “the sky is the only limit” contains a lot of truth. The word that best describes the project / film, on the other hand, I think is “surreal”, because it is a work of fiction, yet there is the reality of our story. Recognizing ourselves in such a great work, as well as seeing Will Smith playing our father, made us think: “But then we are and we have really done something important!” ».

Between reality and fiction: the story of ‘dad’ Will Smith

In a sequence of the film we witness the (staging of) the first interview with Venus Williams, still fourteen. This is a tv exclusive for ABC News Day One. The journalist presses on the girl who has just said she is convinced she can beat her first opponent, Arantxa Sánchez Vicario. “Do you think you can beat her?”, “I know I can beat her.” He insists: «You are very sure … why?». At that point, his father Richard Williams enters the field, who, angry, interrupts the interview, addressing the journalist: “He already told you she is safe … this girl will be on the fields to win games when your old ass and I are inside. to a coffin! ” (the fragment of the real interview can be seen here).

Will Smith says he immediately accepted the part of “King Richard” because he remembered seeing that interview live: «When I saw that scene on live TV, I was especially struck by Venus’ gaze. I thought that one day I wanted to see that exact same look in my son’s eyes. I also thought that if I had become a father, I would have liked to know how to defend my young offspring with the same strength. Another surprising aspect of this story is that, despite constant training, Venus and Serena always enjoyed playing. If they did something wrong at home or at school their punishment was: “You can’t play today.” Tennis was a “game” and a real joy for them. As determined and tough as Richard was, he never forced his daughters to do anything they didn’t like. He reasoned “together” with them. Sure there were strict rules, but the confrontation was constant. There are no young professionals today who can play like Venus and Serena Williams did. Seniyya and Demi were very good. For example Seniyya, in reality, is left-handed and obviously had to play as Venus, who is right, so she learned to do it with the right. She learned to play in a similar way to one of the greatest tennis players of all time with the opposite hand to her natural ».

The young Williams “pretend”: Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton

«Venus and Serena Williams have always been a role model for us. Getting into Venus’ shoes helped me to grow in many ways, sporting and humanly. Will Smith taught me respect and the heart with which to devote myself to others on and off the set, ”says Saniyya Sidney. Sidney and Demi Singleton interpret in a natural, believable and perfect way Venus and Serena Williams.

For the sports training, the girls were trained by a tennis coach, who was one of the former Williams teammates at the Rick Macci tennis academy. In the film, they beautifully simulate the bitter confidence of the two. In interviews, however, they still appear timid and cautious. Sidney admits she was extremely nervous when she first met Venus and the idea of ​​playing tennis in front of her. Singleton concludes: “The first time we met Serena and Venus was on set. They told us about their life, their childhood, the kids they were dating at the time… they talked to us about everything except tennis! ».

The word to “coach” Jon Bernthal

Finally Jon Bernthal – the coach Macci in fiction – comments: «The word“ family ”is the key to deciphering the good work done. A film about a unique and incredible family was made possible thanks to a group that has become “family”. Parenting is the most important job in the world. I think Richard is a prime example of this. I can tell after meeting him and talking extensively with Venus and Serena. Richard was a great father also because he loved the game and managed to make it “fun” for his girls ».

In the words of the NWA and the real “King Richard”, to the umpteenth victory of his daughters: “Straight Outta Compton!”.