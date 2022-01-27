Bel-Air: A new trailer for the comedy-inspired drama series starring Will Smith

Bel-Air is the new series inspired by the popular comedy star Will Smith coming to Peacock and the unreleased trailer of the project, arriving on American screens on February 13, shows some details of what happens to the protagonist before he has to move.

The teenager is in fact shown during a fight that breaks out after a basketball game and which risks taking a dramatic turn, a situation that then leads the mother to the decision to send her son to live with his uncles.

In Bel-Air the role of Will has been entrusted to the young Jabari Banks. The cast includes Cassandra Freeman (Atlanta) who will play the part of the new Vivian Banks; Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight) who will play the new Carlton Banks; Coco Jones (Let it Shine) as Hilary Banks; Akira Skbar (Captain Marvel) who landed the part of Ashley Banks; Jimmy Akginbola (In the Long Run) as Geoffrey; Jordan L. Jones (Rel) who will play the part of DJ “Jazz” Jeff; and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) who is Lisa.

The project is based on the short made last year by Morgan Cooper, who reinterpreted the sitcom with Will Smith in a dramatic way, while remaining faithful to the original premise of the show. In fact, Willy’s journey from the streets of Philadelphia to the luxurious ones of Bel-Air will not be missed. The TV series, however, will deepen the conflicts and prejudices with which the protagonist finds himself having to deal with during an experience of this kind.

Cooper will be responsible for co-writing and directing the project and will also serve as co-executive producer. Chris Collins will work as showrunner and executive producer, as well as writing the script alongside Cooper. Smith will executive produce via Westbrook Studios alongside Quincy Jones, Benny Medina and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz.