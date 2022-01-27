Bel-Air, a new trailer for the reboot series of the show with Will Smith

Peacock has released a new teaser trailer for the series Bel-Air, dramatic reboot version of the famous 90s sitcom that launched the career of Will Smith, aka Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air. The trailer reveals a particularly dark detail that concerns the protagonist of the series.

Set in a contemporary context of the United States, Bel-Air tells the story of an African American boy from Philadelphia who is sent to live with his wealthy uncles in Bel-Air. As revealed in the plot, Will is sent to the West Coast following an altercation and a shooting on a basketball court.

Once in Bel-Air, Will will have to deal with this new world and juggle conflicts, emotions and prejudices.

Will Smith stars in A Winning Family, the cinematic story of the legendary tennis sisters Venus and Serena Williams and their life and professional growth with their father and coach, Richard Williams. The actor participates in the Bel-Air project as an executive producer, to maintain a bond with the original show, despite the new series being completely different from the one he took inspiration from.

The cast includes Adrian Holmes, Coco Jones, Olly Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman and Akira Akbar. In recent days, another Bel-Air trailer was released, the new one series inspired by the sitcom with Will Smith.