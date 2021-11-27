Bel-Air, changes everything in the reboot of the sitcom with Will Smith (trailer)

After the hilarious and incredible coronation of his heir, we finally get to see the Jabari Banks at work who will replace Will Smith as Fresh Prince in the Bel-Air that will soon be officially presented by Peacock. Who today releases the first trailer of the reboot of the 90s sitcom that made the fortune of the two-time Oscar nominee.

Jabari Banks’ new Will (who wears Will Smith’s Air Jordans as a tribute) is an easy guy to get into trouble with the neighborhood gangs, and to avoid problems he moves in with his wealthy uncles in Bel-Air.

Bel-Air, Will Smith crowns Jabari Banks as the new prince (VIDEO)

But from the first images it is evident how everything will be different in this re-release of that success, as you can guess by listening to the new version of the opening song, in which each verse seems to acquire a meaning far from the tones of the old sitcom. Transformed today into a drama of removal and a story of reconstruction and formation.

Speaking of the upcoming show, showrunners TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson said:

“At its core, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of family. We stayed true to the original premise of the series: with Will’s life turned upside down after he was forced to leave West Philly and land in Bel-Air, with its mansions and all its wealth. Our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now. ”

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, change in progress in the Peacock reboot

“With this dramatic retelling, we wanted to create a show that would stand up on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series. Being a drama, we were able to remove the superficial layers of these characters and certain themes in a way that could not be done 30 years ago in the half hour sitcom format “ were the words of the director Morgan Cooper. Already author of video that went viral in 2019, which started the path that now leads us to this point.

Expected on Peacock in 2022, Bel-Air has already been renewed for a second season. In which we could continue to see the cast that we will learn about, composed of Adrian Holmes (as Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) e Simone Joy Jones (Lisa).

Will Smith compares Emancipation to Django Unchained and explains why he turned down Tarantino’s film

Synopsis:

Set in the modern-day United States, Bel-Air chronicles Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the mansions of Bel Air. With a reinvented vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into inherent conflicts, emotions and prejudices that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering the swagger and fun of the original show.