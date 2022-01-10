Bel-Air, here is the new Prince of Will Smith’s reboot (trailer)

Will Smith he owes a lot to his Fresh Prince, and it really looks like that in the reboot he produced the sitcom that was there both a lot of the process done as an author and as a person. That’s the ‘New Prince’ of this Bel Air of the 21st century is very different from his had already been announced, but the new trailer allows us to begin to understand how much.

Let’s forget the joking tone of the early 90s and duets with cousins ​​Hilary and Carlton (the unforgettable Alfonso Ribeiro), a real Origin Story. Which we will likely see develop with revelations and flashbacks throughout six episodes of the first season… And probably also for those of second, already foreseen.

A “Dramatic reinterpretation” with which – by the same admission of the director Morgan Cooper – he wanted “Create a show that stands out, honoring the spirit of the original series”. Which will be shown in its entirety with the first three episodes concurrent with the Super Bowl on Sunday February 13.

At the center of the new perspective and the crudest evolutions that we will see, that Jabari Banks crowned by executive producer Will Smith himself. Flanked by Adrian Holmes (uncle Phil), Cassandra Freeman (aunt Vivan), Coco Jones (Hilary), Olly Sholotan (Carlton), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Benita Krista Nall (Denise), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), Simone Joy Jones (Lisa), Cristian Soto (Romario), Rita Angel Taylor (Lucia), Rachel Leyco (Chloe), Tyler Barnhardt (Connor Satterfield), Jon Beavers (Kylo) e Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey).