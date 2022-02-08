Bel-Air, Jabari Banks talks about the relationship between Will and Carlton in the reboot series

Jabari Banks will be Will in Bel-Air, the reboot of the famous 90s sitcom that featured a young Will Smith. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporterthe actor told the new point of view of the show, also addressing the theme of the relationship between Will and his cousin Carlton, who will be played by Olly Sholotan.

“Olly is a fabulous set mate, but most of all he’s like a brother to me“said Jabari Banks, star of the first Bel-Air teaser.

“When I arrived in Los Angeles I had no idea where to go and had to find a place to stay“said the actor, revealing that it was Sholotan who showed him the city and helped him, laying the foundations for a beautiful friendship:”We are together both on and off the set, we are good friends“.

“We have such a level of confidence that it opens up to all kinds of dynamics that we can stage on screen. For us it is definitely a place to play“continued Banks, explaining that the friendly relationship between the two is one of the foundations on which the dynamics between the characters of Will and Carlton that we will see in Bel-Air: “It’s super exciting for everyone to see them grow up as cousins ​​and brothers, and it is for them when they get into those silly Will and Carlton situations and their crazy adventures. It will be really exciting for everyone to see and re-see them together“.

Much like his predecessor in the role of Will Smith, for Jabari Banks, the Prince of Bel-Air is the first acting role. And just like it was for Will Smith and Alfonso RibeiroGreat friends in life, it’s nice to know Banks and Sholotan have a similar relationship too.

As seen from the first images and the Bel-Air trailer, the new series is set in contemporary America and revisits the original sitcom in a much darker key, addressing the themes of our time with considerably different tones. Bel-Air will debut on February 13 on the Peacock streaming platform, coming soon also in Italy.